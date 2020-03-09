The Daily Item
BOSTON, Mass. — Avi Toomer scored a career-high 23 points, and Bucknell nearly erased a 17-point deficit before bowing to Boston University, 64-61, in the Patriot League Tournament semifinals Sunday afternoon.
The Bison had a look at a tying shot in the closing seconds, but Toomer’s try from the left wing was just off the mark, allowing the third-seeded Terriers to advance to the championship game. They will play No. 1 Colgate, an 89-64 winner over fifth-seeded Lafayette, for the league title and automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.
Seventh-seeded Bucknell’s season ended one game shy of a 14th title-game appearance. The Bison’s 13 championship game appearances are the most in league history, as are their 23 semifinal appearances.
Toomer, a senior, finished 8-for-13 from the field, including 5-for-8 from 3-point range. The five 3-pointers were also a personal best.
Jimmy Sotos added 10 points in the loss, and Paul Newman had eight points and five rebounds. Newman went 4-for-5 from the field.
Max Mahoney (17 points, 10 rebounds), Walter Whyte (16 points, 10 rebounds) and Javante McCoy (12 points, 8 assists) — Boston University’s three all-conference players — were catalysts for the Terriers.
“It’s always emotional to have your season come to an end, because it happens so abruptly,” said Bucknell coach Nathan Davis. “These guys wanted so badly to get back to the championship game for the fourth year in a row, and I think that desire really showed over the last two weeks when we played our best basketball of the season.
“Unfortunately, we got off to slow start today and then came up just a play or two short.”
The Terriers led 30-13 after a white-hot start. It was 35-22 at the half, and they still led by 10 at 62-52 after a Jonas Harper 3-pointer with 6:19 left. The Bison pitched a shutout for the next 5:17, however, and brought it all the way back to a one-possession game.
A three from Andrew Funk and a baseline jumper from Sotos on consecutive possessions made it a 62-57 game. The Bison (14-20) had three straight empty possessions but kept getting stops, and they cut it to 62-59 on Sotos’ drive down the lane with 2:16 to go.
After Mahoney missed at the rim for Boston University (20-13), Funk had a potential tying 3-pointer rim out from deep in the right corner. McCoy finally broke the Terriers’ scoring drought with a layup with 1:02 left before Toomer drove to the rim to answer.
Down 64-61, the Terriers forced a desperation shot late in the shot clock. Walter Ellis rebounded and passed ahead to Sotos, who was fouled on the fastbreak. The foul was ruled on the floor, and, after inbounding with 7.7 seconds left, Toomer’s potential tying 3 missed and McCoy collected the rebound.
“Avi Toomer was terrific again,” said Davis. “He really put the team on his shoulders in this tournament. He should walk out with his head held high.”