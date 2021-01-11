The Daily Item
EASTON — Poor starts and defense have cursed the Bucknell men’s basketball team in the early season.
They solved one problem — the Bison took an early nine-point lead — but, the Leopards knocked down 11 3-pointers in a 87-76 victory over Bucknell on Sunday at the Kirby Sports Center.
E.J. Stephens scored 31 points to lead the Lafayette (3-1 overall and Patriot League). The Leopards only loss came on a 3-pointer at the buzzer by rival Lehigh in the opener for both teams.
Xander Rice scored a career-high 23 points for the Bison, who shot 51 percent from the field in the game but fell to the Leopards for the second time in as many days.
Tyrone Perry went 4-for-4 from the arc — he was 2-for-9 on the season coming in — and scored 17 points for Lafayette, and Justin Jaworski added 15. The Leopards went 11-for-26 from 3-point distance.
Three others reached double figures for Bucknell as well. Andrew Funk tallied 13 points, and Miles Latimer and Paul Newman added 11 each. Newman also had a team-high eight rebounds.
After getting off to slow starts offensively in their last two games, Bucknell was quick out of the gates. Lafayette scored first before Rice’s jumper ignited an 11-0 run as the Leopards started 1-for-8 from the field for an 11-2 lead.
Bucknell’s lead was still nine at 17-8 after a transition layup from Newman, but then the Leopards started to heat up on their home floor. They hit eight 3-pointers in the first half and flipped the game around with a 32-11 run.