Bucknell is making a Thanksgiving-week trip to the Sunshine Slam in Daytona Beach, Fla.
The Bison men's basketball team, coming off a 9-23 season, opens Thanksgiving break with a Sunshine Slam campus game at Georgia on Nov. 18. Following that, Bucknell will play a pair of games in Florida, facing two teams among Albany, Austin Peay and Presbyterian.
The Bison have five home games on their 13-game, non-conference schedule, and they will see three teams that reached the NCAA tournament last year.
"We are excited to have five home games in pre-conference play, and having the first two games at home will give our great fans an early look at the team," Bucknell coach Nathan Davis. "It's a challenging schedule with a mix of some familiar opponents and some that we have not seen. As always, we look to build a non-league schedule that will present us with a variety of styles as we prepare for Patriot League play."
Bucknell opens the season at home against Lebanon Valley on Nov. 7, which matches the earliest season opener in Bison history. Bucknell hasn't faced the Division III Dutchmen since the 1986-87 season.
Five days later, Niagara makes its first visit to Sojka Pavilion since Dec. 22, 2004, when Charles Lee beat the buzzer to give the Bison a two-point victory in the midst of a season-turning 11-game winning streak.
Bucknell will also have non-conference home games against Marist on the Saturday after Thanksgiving (Nov. 26), as well as Saint Francis (Pa.) on Nov. 30, and Merrimack on Dec. 18.
Bucknell's first road test of the season comes Nov. 15 at St. Peter's in Jersey City, N.J. The Peacocks are fresh off a Cinderella run to the Elite Eight last March. After defeating Monmouth to capture the Metro Atlantic Athletic Association championship, St. Peter's stunned Kentucky, Murray State, and Purdue in the NCAA Tournament. This will be just the second all-time meeting between the Bison and Peacocks, with the other a 92-75 Bucknell win in 1972-73 at the Hatter Tournament in DeLand, Fla.
Bucknell's final two non-league contests will also be against NCAA Tournament qualifiers, as the Bison visit Richmond on Dec. 21 and Rutgers on Dec. 23.
Richmond edged Davidson 64-62 in the 2022 Atlantic 10 championship game, then the 12th-seeded Spiders defeated Iowa 67-63 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Rutgers earned a No. 11 seed after 12-8 in the grueling Big Ten. The Scarlet Knights were sent to Dayton to play an opening-round NCAA Tournament game, and they fell to Notre Dame 89-87 in double overtime.
Bucknell and Georgia will be meeting for the first time since 1991, when the Bison were edged 93-90 in Athens.
The Sunshine Slam will be contested on Nov. 21-22 at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach. The Bison will play in the Ocean Bracket. Georgia, Saint Joseph's, South Florida, and UAB will play in the Beach Bracket. There will be a pair of semifinal round games in each bracket on Monday, Nov. 21, and a championship and consolation game in each bracket the following day. First-round pairings and game times will be announced at a later date.
Bucknell will kick off the month of December with a pair of road games against NJIT (Dec. 3) and La Salle (Dec. 6). The Bison and Highlanders have never before met in men's basketball, while the Bison will be looking to defeat the Explorers for the second year in a row after winning 82-70 at Sojka Pavilion last season.
Season tickets go on sale on Aug. 17.
BUCKNELL MEN'S BASKETBALL
2022-23 non-conference schedule
Date;Opponent
Nov. 7;Lebanon Valley
Nov. 12;Niagara
Nov. 15;at St. Peter's
Nov. 18;at Georgia
Nov. 21;vs. TBD^
Nov. 22;vs. TBD^
Nov. 26;Marist
Nov. 30;Saint Francis (Pa.)
Dec. 3;at NJIT
Dec. 6;at La Salle
Dec. 18;Merrimack
Dec. 21;at Richmond
Dec. 23;at Rutgers
^Sunshine Slam