WASHINGTON, D.C. — Johnny O'Neil followed a clutch blocked shot with a pair of free throws in the waning seconds, lifting American to a 64-59 win over Bucknell in the first round of the Patriot League tournament Tuesday night.
The Bison trailed by eight with 5:58 to play, but rallied with a point on consecutive possessions in the final two minutes. The seventh-seeded Eagles answered with a bucket each time, and O'Neil stepped up to block a drive by Elvin Edmonds IV and snare the rebound and ice the win at the line.
American (16-14) snapped a six-game losing streak and earned a quarterfinal date at No. 2 Navy on Thursday. Bucknell, the No. 10 seed, finished the season at 12-20.
"I thought our guys fought hard, as they have all season," said Bucknell coach Nathan Davis. "They never gave up tonight after falling behind by nine in the second half and the crowd was into it. At the end of the day, give American credit for making a few more plays than we did."
Xander Rice had 17 points and five assists for the Bison. Jack Forrest and Edmonds added 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Elijah Stephens scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half for American, while Matt Rogers had 14 points and 13 rebounds.
Bucknell defeated American in both regular-season meetings earlier in the month, hitting 19 of 29 from the 3-point arc. The Bison shot it well Tuesday, hitting 9 of 18 from distance while shooting 46.9% overall. The Eagles were also hot, hitting 50% from the field (26-of-52), including 6 of 13 from the 3-point arc.
American led for the final 13:43 of the first half, but an 80-foot bucket by Edmonds to end the half kept the Bison within five (34-29) at intermission.
Bucknell trailed by eight at 54-46 after Stephens' 3-pointer with 5:58 left, but the Bison responded by scoring six straight. Andre Screen and Alex Timmerman scored in the lane, and then Rice drove the baseline and dished to Screen for a dunk to make it 54-52 with 4:06 to play.
Down four inside two minutes to play, Rice was fouled on a 3-pointer and made all three at the line cut the deficit to one. O'Neil scored on a reverse layup, and then Forrest answered with a step-back jumper along the baseline to beat the shot clock with 1:03 left.
After a timeout, Stephens made a jumper from the right elbow to give the Eagles a 62-59 lead with 40 seconds left. Edmonds got to the rim at the other end, but O'Neil, the Patriot League leader in blocked shots, denied the layup attempt, grabbed the rebound and made both ends of a 1-and-1 to ice the game.
Alex Timmerman tallied eight points, seven rebounds, and four assists for the Bison. Lorenzo Donadio was American's fourth double-digit scorer with 10.
American 64, Bucknell 59
Bucknell (12-20) 59
Motta 0-4 0-0 0, van der Heijden 2-3 0-0 5, Timmerman 4-7 0-0 8, Forrest 5-9 0-0 12, Rice 5-10 3-3 17, Edmonds 4-7 0-0 10, Screen 3-7 1-3 7, Bijiek 0-1 0-0 0, Adoh 0-1 0-0 0, Fulton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-49 4-6 59.
American (16-14) 64
O'Neil 7-12 2-2 19, Rogers 7-11 0-0 14, Donadio 4-8 0-0 10, Smalls 0-5 1-3 1, Stephens 8-12 1-1 18, Ball 0-1 0-0 0, Ballisager Webb 0-1 2-2 2, Knotek 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 6-8 64.
Halftime: American 34-29. 3-point goals: Bucknell 9-18 (Rice 4-5, Edmonds 2-4, Forrest 2-4, van der Heijden 1-2, Motta 0-3), American 6-13 (O'Neil 3-5, Donadio 2-4, Stephens 1-2, Rogers 0-1, Smalls 0-1). Rebounds: Bucknell 19 (Timmerman 7), American 31 (Rogers 13). Assists: Bucknell 12 (Rice 5), American 11 (Smalls, Stephens 4). Total fouls: Bucknell 14, American 10.