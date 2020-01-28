Bucknell men's basketball fixture Yearick dies at 91

Al “Big Al” Yearick, who spent 25 years with the Bucknell men’s basketball team, died on Monday. He was 91.
Yearick became a fixture on the Bison sidelines under Pat Flannery, then through the tenures of David Paulsen and current coach Nathan Davis. He never had an official title — Bucknell media guides list him as “volunteer manager” and “team support” over the years — but one thing was certain: He was always there.
“When I got here there was a group of guys that hung around the program. Al came to practice, kept coming,” said Flannery, who coached the Bison from 1994 to 2009. “He was always around the program, at practice. We invited him, or he might have invited himself, on a trip, and he just kept coming all the time.
“He was part of us. It got to the point where if he wasn’t there, people would ask where he was.”
Nathan Davis said when he arrived at Bucknell in 2003, Yearick was already part of the team. When Davis returned as the head coach in 2015, Yearick was still there.
“‘Team support’ is a pretty accurate title for him,” Davis said. “He would throw people out of practice if needed, help with water, clean up lockerrooms and just hang out with the players and coaches.”
Last January, the program honored Yearick in a pre-game ceremony, recognizing his 25th season with the Bison.
“We lost a treasure today,” a message from the official Bucknell men’s basketball Twitter page read. “There was no finer gentleman than Al Yearick. His postgame raps were legendary. His words of encouragement were heartfelt and impactful. He would never accept the praise, but Big Al was a huge part of our team’s success over the last 25 years.”
Yearick, a Williamsport native, was part of the first official Little League teams in 1938. He was a regular at the Little League World Series over the years and became the first Little Leaguer to play professional baseball.
He spent four seasons playing minor league baseball. He hit .253 in 300 career games for three teams. He hit .307 and helped the Niagara Falls Citizens win the Middle Atlantic League title in his final season in 1951.
“He is someone I would take walks with and he would tell me baseball stories,” Flannery said. “I could really relate to him. He became a good friend and we had some heart-to-hearts. When I acted up, he told me about it.”
Davis said he could always rely on Yearick during a down moment.
“He always had something nice to say,” Davis said. “He was very supportive, no matter what situation, no matter what was going on. Our guys loved him and he loved them. Our guys will be hurting. I’ve reached out some former players and they are all stung.”
“He was special,” Flannery said of Yearick. “I can’t tell you the number of former players who have reached out to me as word got out. When I did retire, and he continued with Dave and Nate, you could tell that he wanted to be around the kids and it was important to him.”
Nate Sestina, who graduated from Bucknell last year and is playing basketball for Kentucky as a graduate transfer, was among the former Bison who reacted to the news on Twitter.
“For those who know Big Al, you understand the impact he had on Bucknell Basketball,” Sestina tweeted. “Talk about a diligent man, traveling through all weather to make it to practices and games. He was a huge part of my Bucknell experience. Rest in Paradise Big Al.”