LEWISBURG — For the second consecutive day, Bucknell put together a big run early in the second half to take control of its Patriot League men's basketball game against Lehigh.
The Bison used a 21-3 run Saturday to overcome a seven-point deficit on their way to a win.
On Sunday — the fourth straight Bucknell game against the Mountain Hawks — the Bison scored 16 straight points over a five-minute stretch to seize complete control on their way to a 92-68 win.
"The second half, that's where you win the game," Bucknell senior John Meeks said. "We had to come out and get every 50-50 ball, every rebound. We had to make sure we really buckled down. We did a good job of that."
Lehigh's Jeameril Wilson — who scored a team-high 16 points — made a layup nine seconds into the second half to pull the Mountain Hawks within nine points. After that, the Bison took over.
The Mountain Hawks didn't score on their next nine possessions, missing 11 shots — two of which were blocked — and turning the ball over twice.
"It started defensively," Bucknell coach Nathan Davis said. "We did a really good job of keeping them out of the paint. We made them take some tough shots, and then we rebounded. When you do those things with our team, we can get out in transition and get some easy baskets."
The Bison took advantage. Meeks made a layup to start the run. Then Andrew Funk hit a 3-pointer, followed by a Meeks steal and fastbreak layin for a 53-37 lead. Walter Ellis hit a 3-pointer; Paul Newman scored from the low post; Meeks made a pair of free throws; and Andre Screen had a stick-back dunk to stretch Bucknell's advantage to 62-37.
"We knew at halftime that we had to come out with a really good four minutes to start," Ellis said. "We knew if we came out with a lot of energy, it would be easier to manage the game from then on. That first four minutes, eight minutes, was really important to us."
Lehigh (3-7) didn't come closer than 14 points the rest of the way.
It was the fourth straight win for Bucknell (4-4), all against Lehigh.
"We had to really focus," Meeks said. "It's never easy to beat a team two times, and we did it four times. It took a lot of discipline, a lot of focus. Everything we went over in our gameplan, we did today."
Meeks scored a game- and career-high 32 points. He shot 11-of-16 from the field, and 9-of-9 from the free-throw line. His previous career-high was 31 points against Lehigh on Jan. 17.
"Everything," Meeks said of what was working for him offensively. "They sat in a zone. I was able to get in the middle, pick it apart as best as I could. We were knocking down shots, which made it easier for me. (Lehigh) had to go out and guard them."
Funk added 17 points, and Ellis scored 12 on 4-for-4 shooting from 3-point range. Xander Rice had a career-high seven assists, and freshman Andre Screen grabbed nine rebounds, tying his career-high.
Outside of that decisive five-minute stretch, another big key for the Bison was making things difficult on Marques Wilson. He entered the game averaging 17 points per game to lead the Mountain Hawks. Ellis and Miles Latimer harassed him all game. He finished with nine points, and didn't make a field goal until midway through the second half.
"Especially for me and Miles, that's something we take pride in," Ellis said. "We have a lot of guys who can score the ball at a really high level. So on the defensive end, it helps a lot if we're really active and really engaged, especially on their best players.
"I really wanted to lock in on him and make sure I was doing my job. Everyone else was doing their job, too, which made it easier. ... It was good team defense."
Davis pointed out that other players cut off driving lanes, forcing Marques Wilson to pass, and then did a good job of recovering, which helped Ellis and Latimer keep him in check.
"They did a good job, but it's not just them," Davis said. "It's team defense. Marques Wilson is a really good player. If you try to play him one-on-one, he's going to get his points. Our guys did a great job of executing the gameplan."
BUCKNELL 92, LEHIGH 68
Lehigh (3-7) 68
Ben Li 1-2 0-0 3, Nic Lynch 1-7 1-2 3, Jake Betlow 0-8 0-0 0, Evan Taylor 5-10 3-4 14, Marques Wilson 2-9 4-4 9, Jeameril Wilson 5-10 3-4 16, Jalin Sinclair 3-7 2-2 9, Reed Fenton 1-4 0-0 3, Dominic Parolin 0-1 2-2 2, Jakob Alamudun 3-5 3-4 9, Andrei Arion 0-1 0-0 0 Jayshen Saigal 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-65 18-22 68.
Bucknell (4-4) 92
John Meeks 11-16 9-9 32, Paul Newman 3-4 0-0 6, Walter Ellis 4-4 0-0 12, Andrew Funk 6-14 2-2 17, Xander Rice 2-4 3-3 8, Deuce Turner 3-7 0-0 7, Miles Latimer 1-5 0-0 2, Andre Screen 3-4 0-0 6, Jake van der Heijden 0-2 0-0 0, Malachi Rhodes 1-4 0-0 2, Alex Timmerman 0-0 0-0 0, Jordan Sechan 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 34-66 14-14 92.
Halftime: Bucknell, 46-35. 3-point goals: Lehigh 8-25 (J. Wilson 3-4, Li 1-1, Sinclair 1-2, Taylor 1-3, Fenton 1-3, M. Wilson 1-4, Alamudun 0-1, Saigal 0-1, Betlow 0-6); Bucknell 10-25 (Ellis 4-4, Funk 3-8, Meeks 1-3, Rice 1-3, Tuner 1-3, van der Heijden 0-1, Latimer 0-3). Rebounds: Lehigh 34 (Taylor 10); Bucknell 42 (Screen 9). Assists: Lehigh 10 (Sinclair 4); Bucknell 14 (Rice 7). Steals: Lehigh 8 (Sinclair 2, Alamudun 2); Bucknell 6 (Turner 2). Blocked shots: Lehigh 3 (three tied with 1); Bucknell 5 (Screen 3). Turnovers: Lehigh 13; Bucknell 12. Total fouls: Lehigh 11; Bucknell 15.