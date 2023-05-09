Bucknell men’s basketball team will play in Duke’s Blue Devil Challenge during the opening month of the 2023-24 season, a strong kick-off to new coach John Griffin's tenure.
Duke will host Bucknell, La Salle, and Southern Indiana at Cameron Indoor Stadium, and the latter three teams will play round-robin games at home sites.
In recent years, the Bison have appeared in tournaments at destinations such as Honolulu, Cancun, Las Vegas, Orlando, and Daytona Beach.
“Our philosophy is to build a non-conference schedule that aligns with the storied history of our program while providing our players with both memorable experiences and the opportunity to grow as a team as we prepare for Patriot League play,” said Griffin, who was a sophomore at Bucknell the last time the Bison faced Duke. “Cameron Indoor Stadium is one of the premier college basketball venues in the country, and I’m excited that our guys will have a chance to play there. The La Salle game will also be a great trip for us early in the season; with such a strong alumni presence and the basketball-rich tradition in the city of Philadelphia, we’re going to look to play there as much as possible. And we’re excited that our home fans will have the chance to check out an up-and-coming program in Southern Indiana, which won a lot of games in their first year in Division I last season.”
Bucknell’s game in Durham will be played on Friday, Nov. 19. It will be the Bison’s first trip to Duke since the 2005-06 season, when the Blue Devils were ranked No. 1 in the nation in both major polls.
Duke finished 27-9 (16-0 at home) in 2022-23 and won the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title under first-year head coach and alum Jon Scheyer. Led by 2023 ACC Rookie of the Year Kyle Filipowski, the Blue Devils are ranked No. 1 in ESPN’s Early Preseason Top 25.
Bucknell’s home game in the Blue Devil Challenge will be against Southern Indiana on Monday, Nov. 20. T