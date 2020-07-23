Bucknell men’s basketball won’t be traveling to Mexico this fall after tournament officials moved the Cancun Challenge to Eastern Florida College in Melbourne, Florida, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The tournament takes place Nov. 17-25, with some games being played on home courts.
The Bison open the eight-team tournament on Nov. 20 with a preliminary game at Clemson. The Tigers were 16-15 overall (9-11 in the Atlantic Coast Conference) last season. The Tigers return four of five starters, including leading scorer Amir Sims.
Bucknell will open play in Melbourne against East Tennessee State on Nov. 24. It’s the first meeting between the Buccaneers and the Bison. East Tennessee State is the defending Southern Conference champion, and finished last season 30-4. The other semifinal matchup in Melbourne pits Rider and Georgia Southern.
The two winners meet in the championship game on Nov. 25, while the two losers will play a consolation contest.
The 2021 Cancun Challenge is expected to return to the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya.