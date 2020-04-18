The Daily Item
LEWISBURG — Bucknell men’s basketball coach Nathan Davis announced the signing of guards Josh Adoh and Miles Latimer, who will join the program next fall.
Adoh is a 6-foot-3 wing from Bellflower, Calif., who played his high school basketball for St. John Bosco and Combine Academy (N.C.). Latimer is a 6-4 combo guard from Fairfax, Va., who played his first two collegiate seasons at Stony Brook, and has two remaining years of eligibility.
Adoh is a 2019 graduate of St. John Bosco High School, where he was a three-time Scholar-Athlete honoree. He was selected as his team’s Most Improved Player as a junior and the Offensive Player of the Year as a senior, when he also earned All-Trinity League honors after averaging better than 13 points and 5 rebounds per game.
This past season, Adoh did a postgraduate year at Combine Academy in Lincolnton, N.C., where he averaged 30 points, seven rebounds and three steals.
Latimer comes to Bucknell as a transfer from Stony Brook, where he averaged 10.6 points as a freshman in 2018-29. Under current NCAA transfer rules, Latimer will have to sit out the 2020-21 season, although the NCAA has a working group that is currently studying the idea of a one-time transfer waiver.