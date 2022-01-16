WASHINGTON, D.C. — Andrew Funk posted his eighth 20-point game of the season for Bucknell, but the Bison fell behind by double digits early in the second half and dropped their seventh consecutive game.
Colin Smalls scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half to help American hold off Bucknell, 63-55, in a Patriot League men's basketball game at Bender Arena.
The Eagles (5-10 overall, 1-2 Patriot League), who have had three conference games postponed, snapped a three-game skid. After trailing for much of the first half, they led 37-27 less than three minutes into the second half and pushed the margin as wide as 14 points.
Bucknell dropped to 3-15, 0-6.
Funk was Bucknell's lone double-figure scorer with 20, leaving him just 10 points shy of 1,000 for his career. Andre Screen and Jake van der Heijden added eight apiece, and Xander Rice logged a team-high five assists.
Josh Alexander finished with 12 points for American, while Matt Rogers tallied nine points and eight rebounds. The Eagles shot 45.8 percent from the field despite hitting just 3 of 14 attempts from long range. Bucknell shot 42.6 percent and was 8-for-20 from deep.
The Bison trailed by just three at 26-23 after a low-scoring first half, but American hit its first four shots of the second half. A 3-pointer by Smalls upped the Eagles' lead to 48-34, but Bucknell quickly fought back with eight straight points.
Funk and Rice connected on threes around two free throws by Screen. Rice's trey, off a pass from Screen, made it a 48-42 game with 9:02 to play, but Bucknell's momentum was stymied on its next defensive possession.
Screen was called for his fourth foul while defending in the low post, and American missed two point-blank layups but grabbed the offensive rebound both times. That led to a five-point play, as Smalls hit a 3-pointer while Alexander drew a foul away from the ball. Alexander hit both ends of a 1-and-1 to push American's lead back to 11 at 53-42.
The Bison had another run, as Rice fed Alex Timmerman for a layup and van der Heijden for a 3-pointer. At the 4:14 mark, Funk was fouled shooting a 3-pointer but made only one of the three free throws to bring the Bison within 55-50.
The Bison had several chances to get closer but could not convert. After a turnover and two missed corner 3-point attempts, Rice stole the inbounds pass coming out of an American timeout, but his contested transition layup would not go down.
Smalls made two free throws and then stole a pass for a breakaway layup and a 60-50 lead with 32 seconds left.
American outscored Bucknell 16-7 at the foul line, and they outrebounded the Bison 34-22. The Eagles had a 13-2 edge in second-chance points.
The Bison got out of the gates quickly, hitting their first three shots on the way to an 8-2 lead. Van der Heijden and Funk splashed threes on the first two possessions, and then Funk fed Screen for a dunk, but the Bison hit a cold spell after that.
Bucknell hit four of its next 17 shots but maintained a small lead thanks to solid defensive play. American took its first lead at 16-15 on two free throws by Alexander. The Eagles led by as many as five in the opening half on a Smalls breakaway layup in the final minute, but Funk closed the half with a driving layup to beat the buzzer, pulling the Bison within 26-23 at the break.
American 63, Bucknell 55
Bucknell (3-15) 55
van der Heijden 3-5 0-0 8, Screen 3-9 2-2 8, Edmonds 2-7 2-2 7, Funk 7-16 3-6 20, Rice 1-2 0-0 3, Timmerman 2-3 0-0 4, Adoh 2-4 0-0 5, Rhodes 0-0 0-0 0, Motta 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-47 7-10 55.
American (5-10) 63
Nelson 2-6 2-2 7, O'Neil 3-7 0-0 6, Rogers 3-4 3-4 9, Beckton 2-10 3-3 7, Smalls 6-8 4-6 18, Stephens 2-8 0-0 4, Alexander 4-5 4-5 12, Ball 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-48 16-20 63.
Halftime: American 26-23. 3-point goals: Bucknell 8-20 (Funk 3-7, van der Heijden 2-4, Rice 1-1, Adoh 1-2, Edmonds 1-5, Motta 0-1), American 3-14 (Smalls 2-3, Nelson 1-3, Stephens 0-1, O'Neil 0-3, Beckton 0-4). Rebounds: Bucknell 16 (Screen, Timmerman 4), American 34 (Rogers 8). Assists: Bucknell 12 (Rice 5), American 13 (Stephens 5). Total fouls: Bucknell 18, American 10. A: 450.