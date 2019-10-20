Bucknell nears PL tournament berth with win

The Daily Item
LEWISBURG — Leah Fogelsanger and Kaelyn Long each scored a pair of goals, and Selinsgrove graduate Megan Keeney added another as Bucknell downed Colgate, 6-1, to pull nearer to a Patriot League Tournament berth.
Long, a junior, also recorded a pair of assists for a six-point outing as the Bison improved to 8-6 overall (3-1 Patriot League). She assisted Marisa Morakis’ opening goal just four minutes into the game. Long then scored on a penalty corner before assisting Keeney on another corner opportunity for a 3-0 halftime lead.
Keeney then assisted on first of Fogelsanger’s goals scored five minutes apart late in the game. For the season, Keeney has seven points (two goals, three assists) while starting eight times in 14 games.
Bucknell is third in the standings behind American and Lafayette (both 4-0 in PL play), with Holy Cross (2-2) close behind in fourth place.
If the Bison secure a postseason berth as a top-four team, it would mark the 12th time in Jeremy Cook’s 12 seasons as head coach that BU reached the conference tournament.