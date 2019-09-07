Bucknell not after 'moral victory'

Bucknell changed its focus ahead of tonight’s football game against Sacred Heart.
The Bison (0-1) knew they might be overmatched in their opener against Temple, but saw plenty of positives in the road loss to the Owls. Plenty of positives in a road loss tonight is not what Bucknell is after.
“No. 1, I want to see us win the football game,” Bucknell coach Dave Cecchini said. “We are probably underdogs going into it, but it’s a winnable football game for us. It would be great to get on the winning track. Our kids have been working really, really hard.
“While you can point to a lot of good things and feel good about yourself coming out of a game like Temple, against that caliber of opponent, it’s going to be a different story. We’re not looking for moral victories against Sacred Heart. We’re looking to show we’ve grown a lot from Week 1 to Week 2. We want to not just be competitive for 60 minutes of football, but to win the football game itself.”
One of the positives in the 56-12 loss to Temple was the play of sophomore wide receiver Brandon Sanders, who caught nine passes for 115 yards. One of those catches was a one-handed grab for 42 yards that the Football Championship Subdivision named the play of Week 1 on Twitter.
“Brandon Sanders was a huge positive, how he played the entire ballgame,” Cecchini said. “There was a lot of really nice things to be excited about, and a lot of things we can build on going into Sacred Heart.”
The 42-yard pass Sanders caught was thrown by John Chiarolanzio, one of three quarterbacks the Bison used in the opener.
“We had a great gameplan,” Sanders said. “First, I credit the offensive line, the quarterbacks and the coaches for putting me in a position to be able to succeed. The last person I want to give credit to is myself. I think they were so many other people who allowed me to have a great game. Ultimately, I’m not worried about that because we didn’t come out with the result that we wanted.”
Chiarolanzio went 3-of-8 for 69 yards; starter Logan Bitikofer was 6-of-9 for 39 yards; and Tarrin Earle finished 11-of-25 for 82 yards.
“I saw inconsistent play, which is a little bit understandable when you go up against a team that is as talented as Temple defensively,” Cecchini said. “All three quarterbacks showed some good things. Some played better than others. This is an opportunity to try to keep encouraging guys to get comfortable, and see if one of them can show that they can shoulder the load. That will continue against Sacred Heart, and potentially in the next couple weeks as well until someone steps up and takes ownership of that position.”
The other thing Cecchini specifically praised was the Bison’s play as far as the field position battle.
“I was really impressed with our special teams,” Cecchini said. “Alex Pechin was as advertised. He did a great job. Our coverage teams did a really great job, as well. A lot of people forget that when you have a punter who punts the ball as well and as far as Alex does, you still have to cover those kicks. Our punt team did a great job with that. We did a great job covering kickoffs.
“I was impressed with the offense’s ability to not turn the ball over. We didn’t give Temple any short fields. They had to earn everything.”
The Bison are now playing the Pioneers (0-1), who beat Bucknell 34-31 in Lewisburg last year.
“We’re all very excited,” Sanders said. “I think this is a game we’ve all circled on our calendar, especially after last year. We have a different level of focus this week. We’re all ready to get there, and ready to go.”
Sacred Heart is coming off a 42-14 loss to Maine.
“They’re very well-coached,” Cecchini said of the Pioneers. “They’re very aggressive on defense, and are very much the attacking style. ... They’re sneaky on offense. They run a very nice scheme, as far as the threat of run and the threat of pass out of every formation that they have. It’s going to be a challenge. Obviously, they’re not Temple’s caliber when it comes to speed and athleticism and size, but they’re still a very dangerous football team.”
Sanders said he thought the Bison just had to continue what they’ve been doing.
“I think we have just have to be ourselves,” Sanders said. “This game has pretty big implications. It could set the tone for the rest of our season. We can’t let the moment get too big for us. We need to stick to our gameplan, and stick to how we’ve been taught to play. That will ultimately lead us to success, I believe. Sacred Heart is a great team, but we have to focus on what we have to do as a team for us to have success.”
The sophomore, who led the Bison with 516 receiving yards last year, has high goals for this season.
“Besides the team goals, my personal goal is I want to be an All-American this year,” Sanders said. “After having some experience last year, I’m really excited to take the next step. If everything allows me to do so, that’s one of my big personal goals for the season. I think I can make it happen this year.”