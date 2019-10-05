Bucknell is coming off its best offensive performance of the season as it opens Patriot League play today.
The Bison (0-4) lost 56-23 last week against Princeton. Bucknell averaged 10.7 points through its first three games.
“The offense certainly had its best day,” Bucknell coach Dave Cecchini said. “It was great to see them have success against a very quality Princeton defense. We were consistent.
“It was the best offensive line play we’ve had. That helped us in our run game production, and our pass protection. I think that gave Logan (Bitikofer) the confidence to know he had the time he needed to throw the football. He did a pretty good job.”
Despite being without leading receiver Brandon Sanders, Bitikofer passed for 268 yards and two touchdowns.
“With Brandon being out, we knew guys had to step up and make more plays,” Bitikofer said. “That’s what happened.”
Dominic Lyles and Connor Holmes each made eight receptions. Lyles had 108 yards, and Holmes gained 88 yards and scored a touchdown.
“We’ve got a lot of talented players on the offensive side of the ball,” Cecchini said. “While Brandon is really, really good, we had other guys who were ready to step up. They’ve been practicing hard.”
Bitikofer was one of three quarterbacks who split time through the first three games, but took over as the starter in Week 4.
“His confidence was high,” Cecchini said. “He was more comfortable back there. With added time due to pass protection schemes, he was able to get into a rhythm.
“As well as he played, I know he can still do better. He knows he can still do better. Hopefully, he’ll continue to improve.”
It may have also helped the Bison that they played Princeton after their first bye week.
“Coming off the bye, it’s definitely helpful when you’re game planning for an opponent to get two weeks,” Bitikofer said. “I think it was really just being confident in the plays we were going to run. We practiced them for two weeks.”
Now Bucknell is hoping to build off its offensive performance.
“It was a good momentum game for the offense” Bitikofer said. “The morale on the offensive side is definitely positive right now. We had one of our most efficient and effective days in a long time.”
Bucknell gets that chance today when it hosts Holy Cross — coached by Lourdes Regional graduate Bob Chesney Jr. — in the Patriot League opener for both teams. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.
“Heading into league play, everybody is 0-0,” Bitikofer said. “It’s wide open right now.”
The Crusaders (1-3) have two losses to Bowl Subdivision foes.
“They have a challenging defense,” Cecchini said. “I think preseason everybody thought offense was going to be their stronger suit. They struggled a little offensively. They’ve scored only a couple of touchdowns. They’ve played — like us — a very tough nonconference schedule.”
The Bucknell offense will see how far it has come against the Holy Cross defense.
“To me, it’s a very tough defense,” Cecchini said. “It’s going to be a challenge to run and throw the football. The thing their defense has probably done best is they’ve really limited giving up the big play.”
Cecchini said after a difficult nonconference schedule, he wanted to see a win today.
“It’s going to be a close game,” Cecchini said. “I’m sure it’s going to be a 60-minute battle. … It’s championship game No. 1. Everybody is undefeated in the league and tied for first place.”