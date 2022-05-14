The Daily Item
LEWISBURG — Brendan Lowery doubled twice and drove in three runs, Anthony Sherwin hit a tiebreaking single in the seventh inning, and Chris Cannizzaro smashed a two-run homer coming out of a lightning delay to power the second-seeded Bucknell baseball team to a 10-8 victory over third-seeded Lehigh on Saturday.
The Bison lead the best-of-three Patriot League semifinal series, with two games — if necessary — scheduled for today, beginning at 11 a.m. The winner will face Army in the Patriot League championship series.
The top-seeded Black Knights swept a doubleheader from Holy Cross.
Freshman Tyler O’Neill (3-3) pitched four strong innings in relief, closing out the game with a pair of strikeouts, to send the Bison (20-23) to the early edge in the series.
The slugfest was interrupted by a 47-minute weather delay, so Game 2 of the series was pushed back to today.
Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the fourth, Bucknell got on the board on Lowery’s RBI double into the right-field corner. Sherwin was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to tie the game at 2-2, but the Bison left the bases loaded.
Adam Retzbach’s two-out RBI single gave Lehigh (26-23) the lead back in the fifth, but in the bottom half Kendall Pierson greeted Mountain Hawks’ reliever Nick Pave with a pinch-hit, two-run triple. Logan Kellerman drove in Pierson with a sac fly to make it 5-3.
Lehigh struck right back in the top of the sixth. A double from Riley Davis and a single from Andrew Nole tied the game at 5-5.
Then Patriot League Player of the Year Casey Rother fought off a two-strike pitch and dribbled a single through the right side to plate two more, giving the Mountain Hawks a 7-5 lead.
Lowery came through in the clutch once again in the bottom of the sixth. With two on and two outs, he yanked a pitch down the left-field line that struck the fence just under the foul pole. Jacob Corson and Grant Voytovich scampered home to make it a 7-7 game.
After O’Neill worked a 1-2-3 seventh, Bucknell took the lead for good in the bottom half. Kellerman started the inning with a single up the middle off reliever Tyler Thompson (1-2). Kyle Lyons moved him up with a sacrifice bunt, and then Sherwin ripped a 1-0 pitch up the middle to bring home Kellerman with the go-ahead run.
Moments after Kellerman scored, the lightning detectors sounded, and the game was delayed for 47 minutes. Lehigh brought Rother in from right field to pitch after the delay, and Cannizzaro belted Rother’s third pitch over the left-field fence for a two-run homer.
Lehigh got a run back on a Bison throwing error with two outs in the eighth, but O’Neill was dominant in the ninth. He retired 5-hole hitter Joe Gorla on a dribbler up the third-base line that required a nifty throw on the run from Corson, then he struck out Tyler Young and Davis to end it.
Bucknell is hosting postseason baseball for the first time since 2014, which is also the last time the Bison won the Patriot League championship.