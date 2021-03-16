Immediately after Thursday’s loss to Lehigh in the Patriot League women’s basketball tournament quarterfinals, Bucknell senior Abby Kapp talked about how proud she was of her team.
“We have overcome so many obstacles,” Kapp said. “If anyone watched that game and didn’t know we hadn’t played for five weeks straight, they wouldn’t have been able to tell. We put our heads down, and got through everything that was thrown at us this season — and we went through a lot.”
The Bison were gracious in defeat, and said they didn’t want to make any excuses, but there was a sense of wishing things had happened differently Monday night. Instead of celebrating and watching the NCAA Tournament Selection Show as a team, the Bison were in separate places as the Mountain Hawks celebrated their No. 13 seed and a first-round date with No. 4 West Virginia.
Last year, Bucknell was the No. 1 seed in the Patriot League tournament when both that tournament and the NCAA tournament were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year, the Bison went five weeks before beating Loyola (Md.) in a quarterfinal, which was just five days before the season-ending loss to Lehigh.
“It is sucky to think about,” Bucknell senior Tessa Brugler said. “If we were dealt a different hand, I think 100% we’d be in the NCAA tournament three years straight. Last year, we had the best player in the league — Ellie Mack — and she was ready to lead us to the NCAA tournament. This year, one of the strengths of our team was our four senior leaders. We were pushing every single day. We were prepared; we were ready.
“But we were hit hard by COVID.”
Bucknell lost by three points to Florida State in the first round of the 2019 NCAA tournament.
Bucknell coach Trevor Woodruff said the timing of the five-week pause was unfortunate.
“If you have that layoff early in the season, and there’s time to get back in the swing and peak (in March), then no one even thinks about the pause,” Woodruff said. “The timing of it — we were just going to have to gut it out. We were never going to be a finished product. We only had five practices since Jan. 29. All things considered, these kids deserve a lot of credit to even get to this point with all they’ve dealt with.”
While the Bison could do individual and small-group work, they never had the chance to practice the way they would in a normal season.
“It definitely wasn’t easy,” Brugler said. “Before Loyola, I think we had one practice with all 12 girls there. We were down people every week, but we worked hard with who we had. If we had gone into it without five weeks off, I think it would have been different.”
On Monday, Kapp said pride was still her main feeling.
“I’ve had a couple days to reflect — I’m not thinking too much about the last game — on all four years at Bucknell,” Kapp said. “I’ve been thinking about some of the best games we had and times with my teammates. The hard ones aren’t going to be the ones you remember, but the good times.”
Senior Autumn Ceppi said there were a lot of upset players immediately after the game, and echoed Kapp’s sentiments.
“I’m still sort of processing it,” Ceppi said. “It definitely wasn’t the way we wanted it to end, or the way we expected it to end. That’s kind of how the whole year has been, but I’m still very proud of what we did.
“We overcame a lot of obstacles. There’s still a lot of emotions. It’s tough to process the end of my Bucknell career.”
Lehigh heads to the NCAA tournament at 10-5, with four of those losses coming to Bucknell during the regular season. After beating Bucknell, the Mountain Hawks defeated Boston University by 10 points on the road to clinch the Patriot League’s automatic berth.
“We put it all out there,” Brugler said. “We had a 10-game season, and five games were against the same team. People always say it’s hard beating a team three times in a season — try doing it five.”
Ceppi said the biggest challenge was the unprecedented nature of playing a season during a pandemic.
“The biggest thing this year has taught us is you don’t know when your last game will be,” Ceppi said. “We gave it our best shot. Our location was really, really difficult. We had to play Lehigh so many times. They’re a very talented team, and they won (the Patriot League tournament).
“We went through so many things we had never experienced. The coaches and the leaders on the team were navigating uncharted waters,” Ceppi said. “There was no one to turn to and say, ‘How did you handle this?’ because no one had been through it before.”