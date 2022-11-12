LEWISBURG — Alex Timmerman recorded his third career double-double and Andre Screen led four Bison in double figures with 15 points as the Bucknell men's basketball team pulled away for a 68-50 win over Niagara on Saturday.
Screen hit 7-of-10 to pace another hot shooting night for BU. The Bison shot 57 percent from the field in a big second half and improved to 2-0.
Bucknell led 27-23 at halftime and outscored the Purple Eagles 41-27 in the second half. The Bison led by as many as 19 points and finished the game shooting 50 percent (27 of 54) from the floor. After matching a school record with 21 made 3-pointers in a 113-52 win over Lebanon Valley on Monday, Bucknell pounded the ball inside in this one to the tune of a 40-20 edge in points in the paint.
Xander Rice scored 14 points for Bucknell, while Elvin Edmonds IV totaled 12, all in the second half. Timmerman had 11 points and 10 boards.
Rice, who led all players with four steals, turned two takeaways into fastbreak points that helped put the game away. His steal and dish to Edmonds made it 54-41 with 6:51 left, and then a minute later Rice deflected a pass into the arms of Adoh, who took it coast-to-coast to stretch the margin to 17 at 59-42 with 5:54 to play.
The largest lead came at 68-49 after Motta’s pull-up jumper with 2:12 to go.
Bucknell is now 2-0 for the first time since 2012-13, when the Bison defeated Purdue and George Mason on the way to a 5-0 start.
The Bison will be on the road for the first time on Tuesday at Saint Peter’s. Game time is 7 p.m. in Jersey City.
BUCKNELL 68, NIAGARA 50
NIAGARA (0-2)
Iorio 2-7 0-0 4; Moore 3-6 0-1 9; Bayless 3-5 0-2 7; Gray 4-13 0-0 10; Thomasson 5-12 1-2 12; Erving 1-3 0-0 3; Mitchell 1-1 0-0 2; Kiner 0-2 0-0 0; Obioha 0-0 0-0 0; Traore 0-0 3-4 3; Lancaster 0-0 0-0 0; Hill 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-49 4-9 50.
BUCKNELL (2-0)
Motto 1-1 0-0 2; Screen 7-10 1-2 15; Timmerman 4-8 3-4 11; Edmonds 5-9 0-0 12; Rice 5-14 2-2 14; van der Heijden 2-5 0-0 6; Bascoe 1-3 1-1 3; Adoh 2-3 0-0 5; Bijiek 0-0 0-0 0; Fulton 0-0 0-0 0; Muller 0-0 0-0 0; Williamson 0-0 0-0 0; Delev 0-0 0-0 0. Toals 27-54 7-9 68.
Halftime-Bucknell 27-23. 3-Point Goals-Niagara 8-24 (Iorio 0-1; Moore 3-5; Bayless 1-1; Gray 2-10; Thomasson 1-4; Erving 1-3), Bucknell 7-15 (Edmonds 2-3; Rice 2-6; van der Heijden 2-3; Adoh 1-2; Muller 0-1). Rebounds-Niagara 26 (Ioirio 6), Bucknell 34 (Timmerman 10). Assists-Niagara 11 (Iorio 5), Bucknell 15 (Edmonds, Bascoe 4). Total Fouls-Niagara 18, Bucknell 13. A-1,254