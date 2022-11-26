The Daily Item
LEWISBURG — Patrick Gardner scored a team-high 16 points, and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Marist past Bucknell, 60-54, in overtime in men’s basketball action Saturday afternoon at Sojka Pavilion.
The Bison saw their two-game winning streak come to an end despite a team-high 16 points from Xander Rice, who also added seven rebounds and six assists.
The Red Foxes, now 2-4 after snapping a four-game losing skid, jumped out to a 10-2 lead in the opening minutes. After trailing by as many as nine points later in the first half, Bucknell (4-3) took its first lead at 49-48 late in the contest. The score was tied at 51 heading to overtime. Marist connected on a pair of 3-pointers, and three free throws while holding the Bison to one field goal and three points in the overtime period.
On a day when Marist shot just 32.8% from the field and made just 6-of-19 free throws, Bucknell could not take advantage.
The Bison came into the game ranked sixth nationally in team field-goal percentage at 53.5%, but they hit on only 33.9% in this one and finished 8-of-17 from the free throw line.
The difference for the Red Foxes was timely 3-pointers — 12 of their 21 field goals came from long distance — and a 15-5 advantage in second-chance points.
“We lost this game between Tuesday night and today,” said head coach Nathan Davis, whose team was coming off two wins at the Greenlight Sunshine Slam in Daytona Beach. “We made some significant progress on the trip, but then we gave it back with two sub-par practices the last two days. Teams tend to play like they practice, and two un-focused practices carried over into today’s game. Give Marist credit, they were the aggressors right from the start, and they made some big shots when they needed them.”
The Bison started the game with four turnovers, and two misses on its first six offensive possessions and managed only two points in the first 7:30 of the game. But they hung in there with some good defense, holding Marist scoreless for a span of 6:40. Rice got going with back-to-back 3-pointers to tie the game at 10.
The Red Foxes answered Bucknell’s 8-0 run with their own 9-0 surge, with Javon Cooley’s 3-pointer giving them a 19-10 lead. The Bison drew within three at 24-21 at the half after Elvin Edmonds IV hit a 3-pointer with five seconds remaining. Rice then hit a trey on the first possession of the second half to tie the game at 24.
But once again the Bison could not get over the hump, as Marist hit five of its next six shots to go back up by eight at 35-27.
Bucknell chipped away and finally took its first lead of the day at 49-48 on Ian Motta’s 3-pointer with 4:35 remaining. Stephane Ingo put back one of his seven offensive rebounds to give Marist a 51-49 lead with 2:37 to go.
Bucknell blanked Marist for the rest of regulation, but could only draw even as Andre Screen and Alex Timmerman both split pairs of foul shots. After a good defensive possession to force a contested miss by Noah Harris, the Bison had the ball with the shot clock off in a 51-51 game. Rice’s step-back 3-pointer was off the mark and the rebound fell right to Jake van der Heijden in the middle of the lane, but his put-back at the buzzer rimmed in and out.
Cooley and Harris both hit 3-pointers in overtime for Marist, the latter giving the visitors a 58-54 lead with 1:44 to go. Bucknell had several possessions to draw closer but missed a couple of shots and a pair of free throws. Isaiah Brickner finally made two at the line with 14 seconds left to give Marist a commanding six-point lead.
Timmerman joined Rice in double figures with 12 points to go along with a career-high 13 rebounds. Edmonds and Motta scored eight points apiece.
Cooley had 13 points and 11 rebounds for Marist. Harris also scored 13, and Ingo had eight with 12 rebounds.
Bucknell is back at home again on Wednesday to face Saint Francis (Pa.) at 7 p.m.