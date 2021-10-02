The Daily Item
LEWISBURG — Bucknell scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to earn a 21-10 come-from-behind win over Cornell on Saturday.
Nick Semptimphelter orchestrated the Bison’s go-ahead scoring drive, which covered 78 yards in 10 plays, and was capped by a touchdown throw to freshman Christian Spugnardi.
Semptimphelter completed three consecutive passes for first downs, with a 24-yarder and a 19-yarder to freshman Marques Owens sandwiched around a 15 yarder to Matt McCreight. Owens’ second catch was a highlight reel, one-handed grab that brought Bucknell to the Big Red’s 16-yard line.
Rushawn Baker picked up 3 yards on fourth-and-1 at Cornell’s 7-yard line to keep the drive alive.
Semptimphelter’s 4-yard touchdown toss to Spugnardi, followed by an extra point by Ryan Schatzel, gave the Bison a 14-10 lead. Three plays later, they got the ball back after Sterling Deary intercepted a pass and returned it 22 yards to the Big Red’s 28-yard line. They took advantage of their favorable field position, with Semptimphelter scoring on a 2-yard touchdown run.
Once again, the Bison kept their drive alive with a fourth-down rushing conversion. On fourth-and-3 at Cornell’s 11-yard line, Danny Meuser ran for 4 yards.
Bucknell’s defense generated four key turnovers, including two by Jonathan Searcy that halted Cornell drives in the red zone. One came after the Bison went ahead 21-10. Cornell quarterback Richie Keeney tried a quarterback sneak on third-and-goal, but Searcy drilled him inches short of the goal line and knocked the ball free. Ben Allen recovered the ball in the end zone for a Bucknell touchback.
After Bucknell went three-and-out, Ethan Robinson intercepted a Cornell pass. The Bison ran almost all of the time off the clock following Robinson’s first career picl
Entering the fourth quarter, Bucknell faced a 10-7 deficit. Cornell took the lead on a 27-yard field goal midway through the third quarter.
Following a scoreless first quarter mired by penalties, the Bison and Big Red traded touchdowns in the second quarter. Cornell opened the scoring with 12:53 on the clock, with a 3-yard Delonte Harrell touchdown run completing an eight-play, 58-yard drive highlighted by a 42-yard pass from Brad Mays to Curtis Raymond III.
Bucknell responded with a touchdown of its own on its next drive, with Tyler Beverett leading an 11-play, 75-yard march to the end zone. Beverett, who finished off that drive with a 1-yard touchdown scamper, broke free for a 25-yard rush, and connected with Damian Harris for an 18-yard reception on back-to-back plays on the drive.
Semptimphelter threw for 85 yards and one touchdown while also running for a score; both his touchdown throw and run were the first of his career. Beverett posted 61 yards through the air and added 28 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
The Bison snapped a 13-game losing streak to non-conference foes that dated back to 2018. Entering the game, Bison’s last win over a non-conference foe was 28-16 over Cornell on Oct. 14, 2017.