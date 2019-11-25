Three different players scored at least 18 points and Bucknell's men's basketball team outscored Seattle by seven over the last five minutes to pull away for a 77-70 win Monday afternoon.
The game was played in Orlando as part of the mid-major portion of the NIT Season Tip-Off.
Andrew Funk scored 19 points and Avi Toomer and Bruce Moore added 18 each as the Bison rebounded from a loss at Syracuse over the weekend to improve to 3-4.
The Bison held Seattle (2-5) to just 39 percent shooting, outscoring Seattle 46-33 in the second half to erase a six-point halftime deficit.
Bucknell will play Yale on Tuesday back in Orlando.