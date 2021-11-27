BURLINGTON, Vt. — Bucknell trailed for more than 33 minutes Saturday before taking its first lead and rallying to beat North Dakota 64-59 in a semifinal of the TD Bank Classic.
The Bison (3-2) will play host Vermont in the championship game today. The Catamounts defeated Brown, 79-46.
Three Bison scored in double figures, led by senior Taylor O'Brien's season-high 22. Junior Carly Krsul poured in a career-high 16 points with 10 rebounds for her first double-double, and freshman Cecelia Collins went 3-for-5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.
Bucknell improved its shooting each quarter after knocking down just 4 of 19 (21.1%) in the first. The Bison made half their shots in the second half.
Defensively, the Bison forced 14 turnovers and blocked five shots. They held the Fighting Hawks (1-4) to under 40 percent from the field in three of four quarters.
North Dakota ended the half on an 8-2 run to carry a 30-23 lead into the break. Bucknell committed nine of its 13 turnovers in the first half.
The Fighting Hawks scored first to open the second half and grab their largest lead of the game at 32-23, but the Bucknell offense was revamped coming out of the locker rooms. It whittled the deficit down to two following a Marly Walls steal and five straight points from Collins.
O'Brien, who was 4-of-7 with eight of the team's 20 third-quarter points, tied the game for the first time with a driving layup to make it 38-38. North Dakota regained the lead several times over the waning minutes of the third, but the Bison never let it get out of reach.
After tying the game three more times in the fourth, Bucknell finally grabbed its first lead of the contest with 1:50 to play on a Collins steal and a Krsul layup. It turned into a 5-0 run, and the Bison led 57-54 with 1:27 left. Bucknell led the rest of the way and made 10 of its final 13 free throws to seal the victory.
Walls finished the game with nine points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Bucknell 64, North Dakota 59
North Dakota (1-4) 59
Claire Orth 6-11 3-3 15, Kacie Borowicz 6-15 0-0 12, Melissa Leet 4-13 1-4 9, Maggie Manson 1-5 0-0 3, Deja Davis 1-2 0-0 3, Jolene Daninger 3-7 1-2 8, Jodi Anderson 1-2 2-2 4, Olivia Lane 1-6 1-2 3, Sammiyah Hoskin 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-63 8-13 59.
Bucknell (3-2) 64
Taylor O'Brien 9-14 4-6 22, Cecelia Collins 4-9 2-2 13, Marly Walls 2-8 5-8 9, Emma Shaffer 1-4 0-0 2, Julie Kulesza 0-2 0-0 0, Carly Krsul 4-12 8-9 16, Tai Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Remi Sisselman 0-1 0-0 0, Isabella King 0-5 0-0 0, Caroline Dingler 0-1 0-0 0, Kaylee Reinbeau 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-59 19-25 64.
Halftime: North Dakota 30-23. 3-point goals: North Dakota 3-8 (Manson 1-2, Davis 1-2, Daninger 1-3, Anderson 0-1); Bucknell 3-13 (Collins 3-5, Sisselman 0-1, Dingler 0-1, Kulesza 0-2, King 0-4). Rebounds: North Dakota 42 (Daninger 9); Bucknell 41 (Krsul 10). Assists: North Dakota 11 (Borowicz 5); Bucknell 13 (three tied with 3). Steals: North Dakota 8 (Orth 4); Bucknell 4 (four tied with 1). Blocked shots: North Dakota 2 (two tied with 1); Bucknell 5 (Krsul 3). Total fouls: North Dakota 25; Bucknell 14. Fouled out: Orth, Borowicz. Turnovers: North Dakota 14; Bucknell 13. A: 557.