BETHLEHEM — After trailing by as many as 11 points in the first half and six in the fourth quarter, Bucknell controlled the fourth quarter to rally for a 68-60 Patriot League win over Lehigh on Saturday.
Bucknell and Lehigh were both unbeaten heading into the contest, but the Bison’s 21-9 advantage over the final 10 minutes allowed them to hand the Mountain Hawks their first women’s basketball loss of the season.
Senior forward Tessa Brugler earned her third double-double of the season with 11 points and a career-high 19 rebounds, and junior guard Taylor O’Brien led all scorers with 21 points.
Bucknell (5-0, 3-0 PL Central) fell behind after going more than 10 minutes of game time without scoring, and shooting just 2-for-14 in the second quarter, which allowed Lehigh (4-1, 2-1 PL Central) to take a 32-21 lead. Bucknell turned it around, and shot 15-for-26 (57.7%) in the second half while limiting Lehigh to 7-for-28 (25%).
“I felt the game was played at a pace that was more comfortable for them than for us,” Bucknell coach Trevor Woodruff said. “We had a hard time getting our defense set because we weren’t scoring any baskets, in particular in that second quarter.”
The Bison used a 13-0 scoring run in the final frame to go from trailing by six to leading by seven in a 3:18 span. Bucknell’s 44 second-half points were the most they’ve scored in a half this season.
“The second half was just more our pace,” Woodruff said. “We were able to get the ball to the places we wanted, to the people we wanted, and as a result we were much more efficient on offense, and what that does is help your defense on the back end.”
Bucknell outscored the Mountain Hawks 38-18 in the paint, and the game featured a total of 14 lead changes.
Bucknell’s 5-0 start is its best since the 2000-01 season. It was also Bucknell’s sixth consecutive victory over the Mountain Hawks.
There were 12 lead changes in the first quarter, and neither team led by more than three. Ultimately, the Bison entered the second quarter on top, 19-18, with help from O’Brien’s nine first-quarter points.
After failing to make a bucket in the final two minutes of the first, Bucknell went scoreless over the first eight minutes of the second and allowed the Mountain Hawks to build a 27-19 lead. Sophomore Carly Krsul eventually interrupted the Bison scoring drought with 2:04 remaining in the half, but Lehigh came right back with five straight points to extend the lead to 11, which was Lehigh’s biggest lead.
Tai Johnson’s 3-pointer at the end of the half cut Bucknell’s deficit to single digits heading into the locker rooms.
An Ally Johnson 3-pointer at the beginning of the third sparked a strong quarter offensively for the Bison, who shot 57.1 percent and knocked down both of their attempts from beyond the arc. With 40 seconds to go in the third, Abby Kapp hit her only 3-pointer of the day to bring the Bison within four of tying heading into the final 10 minutes.
Bucknell trailed by six with 6:12 remaining in the game when an O’Brien 3-pointer kicked off Bucknell’s comeback run. Brugler contributed six to the 13-point run. An Ally Johnson 3-pointer with 1:39 left gave Bucknell a 67-60 cushion.
Brugler’s 19 rebounds were four shy of the Patriot League single-game record. Kapp also scored in double figures with 10 points and eight rebounds.
Bucknell and Lehigh face off again today at 4 p.m. in Sojka Pavilion.
Bucknell 68, Lehigh 60
Bucknell (5-0, 5-0) 68
Taylor O’Brien 8-18 4-5 21, Tessa Brugler 3-8 5-6 11, Abby Kapp 4-13 1-2 10, Ally Johnson 3-6 0-0 8, Autumn Ceppi 3-5 2-4 8, Carly Krsul 3-5 1-2 7, Tai Johnson 1-3 0-0 3, Marly Walls 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 13-19 68.
Lehigh (4-1, 4-1) 60
Mary Clougherty 5-18 0-0 12, Frannie Hottinger 3-10 2-2 9, Clair Steele 3-8 2-2 8, Megan Walker 2-5 2-2 8, Mariah Sexe 1-1 0-0 3, Emma Grothaus 2-7 6-6 10, Mackenzie Kramer 2-8 0-0 5, Jamie Behar 1-2 0-0 3, Maddie Albrecht 1-4 0-1 2, Anna Harvey 0-0 0-0 0, Katie Rice 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-63 12-13 60.
Halftime: Lehigh, 32-24. 3-point goals: Bucknell 5-15 (A. Johnson 2-4, T. Johnson 1-2, O’Brien 1-4, Kapp 1-5); Lehigh 8-22 (Walker 2-4, Clougherty 2-8, Sexe 1-1, Hottinger 1-2, Behar 1-2, Kramer 1-4, Grothaus 0-1). Rebounds: Bucknell 40 (Brugler 19); Lehigh 34 (Grothaus 12).