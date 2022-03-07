LEWISBURG — Nothing seemed to be going right for Taylor O'Brien in what she expected to be her final home game in a Bucknell jersey.
The Bison senior and first-team all-conference player was having one of her worst shooting performances of the season; she was dealing with cramps; and Bucknell trailed Lehigh by 10 points late in the third quarter of a Patriot League women's basketball quarterfinal.
O'Brien, who got treatment during every timeout, scored five points and grabbed three of her team-high eight rebounds in the fourth quarter as the Bison rallied for a 56-53 win over the Mountain Hawks.
O'Brien and classmate Marly Walls will get at least one more home game in Sojka Pavilion. Navy, seeded eighth, upset top-seeded Holy Cross 50-49 on a last-second 3-pointer, so the Bison will host the Midshipmen in a semifinal Thursday.
"Our freshmen took over," O'Brien said. "We're really glad they were able to make those shots in big situations."
Freshmen Isabella King and Cecelia Collins combined for 13 fourth-quarter points after O'Brien got the Bison going to start the fourth quarter.
O'Brien, who finished with nine points, started the fourth quarter on a personal 4-0 run. A 3-pointer by King pulled Bucknell to within two points, and then Collins hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 48.
After Lehigh made a free throw, King made a layup in transition off a pass from Carly Krsul to give Bucknell (22-8) its first lead since more than three minutes were left in the first quarter.
"It definitely felt good," King said. "It was a great pass from Carly, and it shifted the momentum toward us."
Emma Grothaus, who led Lehigh (19-11) with 13 points and 13 rebounds, made a layup to briefly regain the lead for the Mountain Hawks.
A corner 3 by King put the Bison ahead for good at 53-51 with 1:04 to play. King shot 5-of-9 from behind the arc on her way to a game- and career-high 19 points.
"If she gets in rhythm, there's a good chance it's going in," Bucknell coach Trevor Woodruff said.
"My teammates kept getting me the ball," King said. "I kept shooting and letting it fly. I felt good."
O'Brien grabbed a rebound after Lehigh missed on the next possession, was fouled, and made one free throw to push the lead to three. Immediately after the free throw, Lehigh called timeout and O'Brien again received treatment for her calf cramps.
"My old age is catching up to me," O'Brien said with a laugh.
The Bison shot only 3-of-8 from the free-throw line in the final minute, but did enough defensively to hold on for the win.
"We knew it was going to be a tough game," King said.
"I'm obviously excited to be advancing," Woodruff said. "I thought that was a championship-caliber game. ... That was a high-level game. I thought the homecourt helped. The energy in the building was terrific."
After shooting 28.8% from the field through the first three quarters, the Bison were 5-of-11 from the field in the decisive third quarter.
"Shots were going in," O'Brien said. "Honestly, that's the difference. The first couple quarters we were getting easy looks, but we weren't converting."
Woodruff said hitting those shots was double important against the Mountain Hawks, because it limited Lehigh's transition opportunities late.
"Our talk was, 'We don't want this game played on a freeway, where everybody is flying up and down. We want to put it in a phone booth,'" Woodruff said. "For most of the game, I thought it was Lehigh's tempo. When it came down to the end of the game, we were able to slow the game down and get the ball where we wanted it."
PATRIOT LEAGUE TOURNAMENT
QUARTERFINAL
BUCKNELL 56, LEHIGH 53
Lehigh (19-11) 53
Frannie Hottinger 5-7 0-0 11, Emma Grothaus 4-10 2-2 13, Mackenzie Kramer 4-17 0-0 8, Clair Steele 2-3 0-2 5, Megan Walker 2-7 1-2 5, Jamie Behar 1-4 0-0 3, Kaylee Van Eps 0-0 0-0 0, Meghan O'Brien 2-6 1-2 5, Anna Harvey 1-2 0-0 3, Ella Stemmer 0-1 0-0 0, Maddie Albrecht 0-0 0-0 0, Jackie Vargas-Bines 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 4-8 53.
Bucknell (22-8) 56
Isabella King 7-11 0-0 19, Emma Shaffer 2-5 1-2 5, Cecelia Collins 3-8 2-4 10, Taylor O'Brien 3-17 3-4 9, Marly Walls 0-7 0-0 2, Carly Krsul 4-10 2-4 10, Tai Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Remi Sisselman 1-2 0-0 3, Julie Kulesza 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-63 8-16 56.
Halftime: Lehigh 31-23. 3-point goals: Lehigh 7-24 (Grothaus 3-5, Hottinger 1-1, Steele 1-1, Harvey 1-2, Behar 1-4, O'Brien 0-2, Walker 0-3, Kramer 0-6); Bucknell 8-23 (King 5-9, Collins 2-5, Sisselman 1-2, Kulesza 0-1, O'Brien 0-2, Walls 0-2, Johnson 0-2). Rebounds: Lehigh 44 (Grothaus 13); Bucknell 39 (O'Brien 8). Assists: Lehigh 12 (Walker 4); Bucknell 11 (Collins 4). Blocked shots: Lehigh 6 (Grothaus 2, Behar 2); Bucknell 7 (Krsul 3). Steals: Lehigh 3 (Grothaus 2); Bucknell 11 (O'Brien 4). Turnovers: Lehigh 17; Bucknell 9. Total fouls: Lehigh 15; Bucknell 9. Fouled out: Hottinger. A: 1,239.