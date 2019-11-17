HAMDEN, Conn. — Ellie Mack scored a career-high 33 points, but it wasn’t enough as defending Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference champion Quinnipiac earned a 76-69 victory over Bucknell in nonconference women’s basketball Saturday.
After trailing by as many as 12 points in the third quarter, Bucknell (2-2) pulled within four with less than two minutes remaining in the contest. However, Quinnipiac (1-2) made enough shots down the stretch to stave off a Bison comeback.
Mack scored her 33 points on 14-of-23 shooting. Mack scored 21 points in the second half, including 13 in the final quarter. Abby Kapp also reached double-digit scoring for the Bison with 13 points.
Ally Johnson scored seven points, grabbed six rebounds, and added three assists and four steals for Bucknell.
The Bobcats hit eight 3-pointers, including six in the first half, and were led by a 17-point effort from Paige Warfel. Warfel also grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds to help Quinnipiac to a 38-28 advantage on the boards. The Bobcats also scored 22 points from the free-throw line, compared to just four for the Bison.
Bucknell returns to play on Wednesday with a home game against Temple.
Quinnipiac 76, Bucknell 69
Bucknell (2-2) 69
Ellie Mack 14-23 2-3 33, Abby Kapp 5-12 0-0 13, Ally Johnson 3-12 0-0 7, Marly Walls 2-5 2-2 6, Tessa Brugler 1-4 0-0 2, Taylor O’Brien 3-6 0-1 6, Autumn Ceppi 1-2 0-0 2, Carly Krsul 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-64 4-6 69.
Quinnipiac (1-2) 76
Paige Warfel 5-12 7-8 17, Shaquana Edwards 4-9 4-4 14, Mikala Morris 3-6 6-7 12, Sajada Bonner 2-5 0-0 6, Taylor Herd 1-5 0-0 3, Amani Free 2-4 3-4 8, Cur’Tiera Haywood 2-3 0-0 5, Chiara Bacchini 2-3 0-0 5, Mackenzie DeWees 1-2 2-4 4, Jaden Ward 1-4 0-1 2, Cat Almeida 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 22-28 76.
Halftime: Quinnipiac 40-29. 3-point goals: Bucknell 7-26 (Mack 3-6, Kapp 3-9, Johnson 1-7, Walls 0-1, Brugler 0-1, O’Brien 0-2); Quinnipiac 8-18 (Bonner 2-3, Edwards 2-4, Herd 1-1, Free 1-1, Bacchini 1-1, Haywood 1-2, DeWees 0-1, Ward 0-1, Almeida 0-1, Warfel 0-3). Rebounds: Bucknell 28 (Johnson 6, Brugler 6); Quinnipiac 38 (Warfel 11). Assists: Bucknell 13 (Johnson 3, Walls 3); Quinnipiac 18 (Warfel 5). Steals: Bucknell 5 (Johnson 4); Quinnipiac 6 (Morris 2). Blocked shots: Bucknell 1 (Brugler); Quinnipiac 2 (Warfel, Ward). Total fouls: Bucknell 22; Quinnipiac 16. Fouled out: Brugler. Turnovers: Bucknell 11; Quinnipiac 15. A: 511.