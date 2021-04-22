The Daily Item
BOSTON — Bucknell senior Megan Keeney and freshman Rachel Apa scored during a shootout to help the Bison advance past American in the Patriot League field hockey tournament semifinals Thursday.
The Bison (4-3, and seeded third) won 2-1 in a shootout, and advance to play host Boston University for the Patriot League title on Saturday, 1 p.m.
“We are very excited to play in the championship,” Keeney said.
Keeney, a Selinsgrove graduate, scored Bucknell’s only goal in regulation. She scored with 5:08 left in the fourth quarter — on the Bison’s first shot on goal — with an assist from Apa to give Bucknell the lead in a defensive struggle.
The Bison forced an American turnover deep in the Eagles’ territory, and Apa sent a bouncing pass in front of the mouth of the cage that Keeney tipped in.
“It was one of those crazy tips,” Keeney said. “We play a game in practice a lot called, ‘steal the baby,’ where we run into the circle and try to tip passes. So it’s a lot of practice.”
American (4-2) answered right back to even the game that was scoreless for more than 50 minutes to start.
“It was a very intense game,” Keeney said. “It always is when we play American. We went out with confidence and composure. We were trying our best to score, and we finally did.”
The Bison controlled both overtime periods, holding a 9-1 advantage in shots in the extra sessions. Bucknell had only six shots during the 60 minutes of regulation.
“During the game, I felt we were dominating large sections,” Keeney said. “In previous games against them, it felt like defensively we were hanging on by a thread.”
Sophomore goalkeeper Clara McCormick made eight saves, and held the Eagles to converting only one of five strokes in the shootout.
American went first in the shootout and scored, but Apa immediately answered for the Bison.
After an American miss, Keeney stepped up.
“I was so nervous at first, but once I put the ball on the line, I tried to have confidence, and do what I’ve practiced many times,” Keeney said. “I just keep the ball on my stick and wait until the goalie makes a move. She laid down and I pulled it into the cage. That’s my go-to move.”
After McCormick kept the Eagles off the board for three more rounds, the Bison were celebrating.
Selinsgrove graduate Megan Hoffman started for the Eagles.
After starting the season 0-3, the Bison have now won four straight games ahead of their game with the top-seeded Terriers. Bucknell’s first win was a 2-1 double overtime victory against American on March 28.
“That game was definitely a great turning point,” Keeney said. “We struggled at the beginning of the season. Because of the COVID restrictions, we weren’t allowed to practice together. We had to go to the field in groups of three.”
The Bison only had five full team practices before their first game, but even then they were missing players due to contact tracing, forcing younger players to step up and others to shift into unfamiliar roles.
Once those players returned to a team that had gained valuable experience without them, the Bison have been on a roll.
Boston U. defeated Holy Cross 5-1 in the other semifinal.