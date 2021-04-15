Bucknell football coach Dave Cecchini said his team doesn’t have to do anything crazy today in the Patriot League championship.
“We don’t have to try to be something we’re not,” Cecchini said. “We need to be the team that got us here. We have a pretty good idea about our own identity. If we do that and increase our level of play in all three phases, we’ve got a great chance to win the game.”
Winning the game would give the Bison their first Patriot League football title since 1996. Bucknell (2-1) won the South Division, and hosts Holy Cross, the North Division champion, today at 2 p.m. for the championship and a berth in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
Bucknell defeated Lafayette and Lehigh in its first two games of the season by playing tough defense and taking care of the ball on offense. Four turnovers cost the Bison in a loss last weekend to Fordham.
“We played a good game in most regards,” Cecchini said of the loss. “We made plays on special teams, offense and defense. The game really came down to turnovers. ... That’s something we’ve got to get better at. We were flawless until the Fordham game, and we tried to do too much. We learned a lot of lessons. Hopefully, we’ll use them.
“(Mistakes) carry more weight when you lose. The guys have been more open to constructive criticism. It’s been a good learning experience.”
The Bison now take on the Crusaders (2-0), who are the defending league champions.
“Obviously executing on both sides of the ball is huge,” Bucknell senior linebacker Simeon Page said.
Page said the most important thing for the Bison was belief — belief in each other and the work they put in over the last year-plus.
“The biggest thing is everybody on the team has to realize we’re good enough to be the champs,” Page said. “If we play to the best of our ability, we have a great chance to be lifting the trophy sometime (tonight).”
Bucknell is playing for the fourth straight week, while the Crusades haven’t played since a March 27 win over Fordham. Holy Cross’ other game was a win over Lehigh on March 13.
Whether that is an advantage for either team will be discovered today.
“It depends on whether you’re an optimist or a pessimist,” Cecchini said with a laugh. “If you’re an optimist and haven’t played in three weeks, you focus on having a lot of practice time and being healthy. If you’re a pessimist, it’s others team are playing, getting tougher, working on repetitions and we’re not.
“There are positive and negatives to both. It’s just different.”
Holy Cross ranked second in the Patriot League in points per game and first in points allowed per game. The Bison were one spot behind the Crusaders in both categories.
“Holy Cross, as a whole, is a really good football team,” Page said. “The reason they won last year is they made the fewest amount of mistakes.”
Offensively, the Crusaders have used a pair of quarterbacks this season — senior Connor Degenhardt and Patriot League Rookie of the Year Matthew Sluka.
“They’re really balanced between the pass and run,” Page said. “They probably run the most in the league. Both of their quarterbacks are versatile in the run game.”
“The goal is really to make them one-dimensional. We always want to push a team into what they’re the least comfortable with, but Holy Cross is good with either.”
Senior linebacker Rick Mottram agreed that the key was forcing the Crusaders to only use one part of their attack.
“We’ve got to stop the run,” Mottram said. “That’s how it is every week. We want to make them one-dimensional, and give our defensive backs the opportunity to make plays. We’ve done a really good job of it so far.”
Bucknell used a two-quarterback system in its wins, as Logan Bitikofer and Tarrin Earle both played. Earle missed last week’s loss with an injury, and Cecchini said he would be in uniform today.
Since the Bison defend that in practice, it might help them be more prepared for Holy Cross.
“It definitely helps,” Mottram said. “Tarrin and Logan are both really, really good quarterbacks in the league. They have different styles, and we had to prepare for them in practice and in camp. That mimics this week.”
Cecchini said Holy Cross changes its defense every week, so the Bison had to be prepared. The coach added his team was ready for the challenge of competing in the first Patriot League Championship game.
“They’re very well-coached and very talented,” Cecchini said. “They were the preseason pick to win the league, and they’re the defending champs. We’ll have to be at our best to beat them.”
Holy Cross is coached by Bob Chesney Jr., a former Lourdes Regional standout for his father Bob Sr.
‘Nerd club’
Bucknell graduate Alex Pechin was the Patriot League Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the past three seasons.
This season, Mottram won the top award.
“It was definitely a goal,” Mottram said. “I roomed with Pech last year, and he busted my chops about it.”
This was the third straight year that Mottram was selected to the academic all-league team. Mottram, a mechanical engineering major with a minor in physics, will work as a systems engineer at Lockheed Martin Space after he graduates.
Page, an English-creative writing major with a minor in philosophy, earned a spot on the academic team for the first time this year.
“Rick said, ‘Welcome to the nerd club,’” Page said.