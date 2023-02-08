The Daily Item
LEWISBURG — Cecelia Collins led three Bison in double figures with 20 points, and the Bucknell women’s basketball team led wire-to-wire in a 70-49 victory over Navy Wednesday evening at Sojka Pavilion.
The Bison swept the season series from the Mids, and improved to 10-13, 6-6 PL.
Collins has scored double figures in her last 12 games; it was her second 20-point outing of the season. Emma Shaffer (13 points) and Tai Johnson (12) also tallied double figures for Bucknell, which won its season-best fourth consecutive contest.
The Bison outscored Navy (1-22, 1-11 PL) 19-4 in the first quarter, limiting the Mids to 11.1 percent shooting. Navy did draw within seven points in the second quarter, but Bucknell’s advantage remained at least 14 points throughout the second half. The Bison’s largest lead was 22 points in the third quarter.
The Mids were led by Sydne Watts with 15 points.
Bucknell scored 26 of 51 field goals (51.0 percent), while Navy shot 29.7 percent.
“Overall, we are happy with the outcome,” said Bucknell coach Trevor Woodruff. “We had some mojo coming into the game, and we kept it coming out of this game. The key is moving forward to keep our eyes forward.
“We must keep doing the things that got us the momentum.”
The Bison stampeded out of the gate by grabbing control of the game from the opening tip. Collins’ 3-pointer came 29 seconds into the game and set the tone for the entire night. Navy scored one bucket to Bucknell’s 15 points during the opening minutes. The Mids deposited another basket while Grace Sullivan and Collins each scored to end the first quarter with a 19-4 Bucknell lead. The four points were the fewest given up by the Bison this season.