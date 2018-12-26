HONOLULU — Led by 14 points and a tournament-record 12 assists from point guard Jimmy Sotos, Bucknell dominated UNLV from start to finish and won 97-72 to take third place at the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic on Tuesday.
Playing on Christmas Day for the first time in school history, the Bison went 14-for-25 from 3-point range, and led by as many as 36 points at one point in the second half.
Six Bison scored in double figures, paced by Kimbal Mackenzie with 16 points. Nate Sestina added 15 and six rebounds, and Bruce Moore, Avi Toomer and Andrew Funk all chipped in 11 points each. Funk scored all 11 in the first half — a new career high — to help Bucknell sprint to a 47-30 halftime lead.
The Bison (6-6) shot 57.8 percent overall and had 26 assists on 37 made field goals en route to a 2-1 mark in their first-ever trip to Hawaii. Bucknell opened the tournament with an 84-82 win over Rhode Island, before falling to TCU 82-65 in the semifinals.
TCU defeated Indiana State in the tournament final.
Ten different Bison recorded an assist in the game, with Sotos setting a new career high along with the tournament record with his dozen. TCU’s Alex Robinson recorded 11 assists in each of the Horned Frogs’ first two games of the tourney, but his share of the record was erased by Sotos, who had eight assists in the second half alone.
Off the bench, Paul Newman had eight points, four rebounds and three blocked shots in 16 minutes, and John Meeks tossed in seven points in nine minutes. All told the Bison bench contributed 30 points on 13-for-22 shooting.
Bucknell turned in perhaps its best half of the season in the opening 20 minutes, makining 8 of 13 shots from 3-point range, and shooting 54.5 percent overall en route to a 17-point halftime lead. The Bison then surpassed that efficiency in the second half, scoring 50 points on 61.3 percent shooting.
The Bison stunned the Runnin’ Rebels with an array of fastbreak layups, low-post buckets and 3-pointers. Seven different players connected on a 3-pointer, including three each from Funk, Toomer and Mackenzie.
At one point in the second half, Bucknell scored on the fast break on three straight possessions, then got consecutive 3-pointers from Sotos, Moore, and Mackenzie, and then Mackenzie’s drive for a three-point play gave the Bison an 18-4 run in just 2:13 and a 36-point lead at 88-52 with 6:17 to play.
Bucknell just missed the tournament scoring record of 99 points, set by Ohio against DePaul in 2014.
Meanwhile, the Bison limited UNLV to 38 percent shooting for the game, including 4-for-25 from 3-point range. Joel Ntambwe connected on a trey on UNLV’s first possession of the day, but the Rebels did not hit another one until 5:40 remained in the game.
UNLV came in as one of the top offensive rebounding teams in the nation, and all of those misses did lead to 24 offensive boards and 26 second-chance points. Everything else went Bucknell’s way in the first-ever meeting between the two teams.
Moore hit a late-shot-clock 3-pointer on the game’s very first possession, and the Bison were off and running. Toomer canned back-to-back treys, and then Sotos’ driving layup gave Bucknell a quick 11-3 lead.