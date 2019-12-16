Bucknell punter Alex Pechin was named the 2019 STATS FCS Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award winner on Monday, an honor presented to the FCS student-athlete who excels not only in the classroom but in the community.
Pechin will be recognized at the FCS Awards Banquet and Presentation on Friday, Jan. 10 in Frisco, Texas on the eve of the national championship game. He is the first Patriot League student-athlete to earn the honor, named after the wife of legendary coach Grambling State coach Eddie Robinson.
Pechin broke his own school record in punting average by 2.2 yards as a senior this year. His 47.3 punting average broke the Patriot League record by 1.3 yards and ranked seventh in FCS history at the end of the 2019 regular season; in addition, it raised his career average to 44.5, good for fifth in FCS history.
Pechin was invited to the 2020 East-West Shrine Bowl, will graduate with Bucknell's top four single-season punting averages of 47.3 (2019), 45.1 (2017), 44.5 (2018) and 42.1 (2015); his 44.5 career punting average is the school standard by 3.8 yards.
In November, Pechin became the first football player to capture three-straight Patriot League Scholar-Athlete of the Year awards.