LEWISBURG — As the Bucknell women’s basketball team jogged to the center of the court for a chat at the end of a recent practice, a lone figure popped out of her chair at midcourt.
She grabbed the leopard-print covered handles of her crutches, and made her way to join the rest of her teammates at mid-court.
About five weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL and MCL, being there for her team is the role sophomore Marly Walls finds herself in.
Before her serious knee injury, Walls had a different role — starting point guard. She averaged 29 minutes per game through the first 15 games of the season, scoring 7.1 points per contest and dishing out more than three assists per game.
“The role of how I’m helping the team has definitely changed,” Walls said. “One of the things I had to get over was even though I’m not playing, I’m still helping the team in other aspects. I just see playing as the biggest way, and I can’t do that.”
After helping the Bison win the Patriot League tournament last year, and coming within a couple inches of upsetting Florida State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Walls is a spectator for this year’s tournament. Bucknell hosts Holy Cross in Thursday’s Patriot League semifinal.
“It’s definitely been mentally hard,” Walls said. “I don’t contribute in the same way I used to. It’s made me appreciate the game more. It made me realize how much the game means to me, how much I miss it when I can’t play.”
Walls said the most difficult part has been when her team suits up to face an opponent.
“Game days are definitely the hardest,” Walls said. “When we won the Patriot League regular-season championship, everyone was jumping up and down and throwing water. Then they were like, ‘Marly, be careful.’ Stuff like that — where you want to be there and celebrate, but you have to limit it because of the injury — is tough.”
With Walls injured, Ally Johnson and Taylor O’Brien have taken on the lion’s share of the point guard duties. Walls has tried to help with the transition.
“When we go into the locker room at halftime, I’m telling them what I’m seeing,” Walls said. “It’s hard to get in there during timeouts. I sit at the end of the bench and I don’t get up the whole game. From a point guard standpoint, it’s trying to help (Johnson) with adjustments at halftime, how they’re playing here, what passes are working, stuff like that.”
When Walls does feel down, she doesn’t have to look far for inspiration.
Patriot League Player of the Year Ellie Mack missed her entire freshman season at Bucknell after a knee injury. That came after Mack missed a season as a high school player due to a knee injury, as well. Mack still managed to score more than 1,000 points both in high school and for the Bison.
“It’s really hard because I feel like I should have the magic words to give her because I’ve been through it twice,” Mack said. “Unfortunately, there’s not really anything you can say that will make it better. I think it’s just consistently being there throughout the entire process. When you first get surgery, everyone is trying to help you. As the months go on, people start to forget that you’re injured and are focused on their own careers and own lives.
“It can get really lonely and isolating. My goal for her is just to let her know every day that I’m there if she needs me.”
Mack said she is trying to provide for Walls what teammates — especially 2019 graduate Maegan Mikkelsen — provided for her.
“It’s hard to be on a new team, but not be playing,” Mack said of her freshman season. “There were moments where I didn’t feel like part of the team. For the majority of the time, I had such good teammates and such good coaches, there were always trying to make sure I was engaged in basketball and engaged with the team. Overall, I felt my team still included me and made it the best freshman year I could ask for.”
Bucknell junior Autumn Ceppi has also gone through a serious knee injury.
“They know that every day is hard,” Walls said. “Ellie is making sure to ask me every day how I’m doing. She’s been there. Both of their parents have reached out to my parents. It’s not a great club to a part of, but we’re a little club at this point.”
Normal everyday things Walls used to take for granted have been tough, as well.
“I feel like I have to rely on other people and I hate that,” Walls said. “Going to the cafeteria, getting your own food and carrying it back to the table is just something I never even thought about. Now, I need someone to carry my plate for me. Stuff like that, you don’t realize how important it is until you can’t do it.”
Walls lives by herself, but O’Brien — the only other sophomore on scholarship for the Bison — lives down the hall.
“Taylor has been a lot of help,” Walls said.
“It’s been really hard for her, but she’s handled it like a champ,” O’Brien said. “She has been so strong and so supportive.”
Walls is hoping to be walking on her own by next week.
“My strength is really increasing,” Walls said. “Rehab is going well. Everyone tells me I’m doing well, so that’s a good thing. Once I get past the crutches and I can do more things for myself, that will be a big step in the right direction.”
That means if Bucknell makes the NCAA Tournament — which they are two wins away from — Walls could join the team huddles without her crutches.
O’Brien and the rest of the Bison are trying to make sure she has that opportunity.
“We all play for her,” O’Brien said. “We rally around her.”