When Tessa Brugler learned the NCAA would give an extra year of eligibility to all winter athletes, she relished the thought of another year in college — both in the classroom and on the basketball court.
Autumn Ceppi decided to seek a fifth year after a start-and-stop senior year, and Abby Kapp simply wanted to keep her options open for the future.
The three — all seniors on the Bucknell women’s basketball team — arrived at the decision in different ways, but they each entered the graduate transfer portal late last week.
“We’ve all had different careers and different relationships with basketball,” Ceppi said. “We all talked about the possibility of doing it, but our journeys to get to this point have been pretty different.”
Once the opportunity became available, Ceppi and Kapp expected Brugler to take advantage of it.
“From my perspective, I assumed Tessa was going to enter the portal because of her love for the game, drive and work ethic,” Kapp said. “Autumn and I were on the fence. That’s not because we don’t have those same things, but, for a time, we were more focused on pursuing post-grad job opportunities.”
Under normal circumstances, their playing careers would be over. Brugler, Ceppi and Kapp each played four seasons at Bucknell.
Brugler appeared in 95 games, starting 35, in her four seasons with the Bison. She averaged 13.2 points and 10 rebounds per game as a senior, and was named to the Patriot League First Team and All-Defensive Team.
“I had a conversation with my family and some of my teammates,” Brugler said. “I made the decision Friday, but I didn’t know exactly how the process would work. I emailed our compliance department and said I wanted to enter the portal, and asked what the next steps were. ... Five or six minutes later I got an email from the NCAA that said I was in.”
Brugler got the confirmation that she was in the portal around 7 p.m., and within 30 minutes she already started to receive emails and text messages from coaches.
“I was overwhelmed at how fast the whole process was,” Brugler said. “I went home for a couple days to spend time with my family. While I’ve been home, I’ve had seven or eight phone calls with coaches.”
Of the three seniors in the portal, Brugler has the clearest idea of what she’s looking for in a fifth-year destination.
“Basketball-wise, I’m looking for a place I can go in and make an immediate impact,” Brugler said. “My teammates are Bucknell are my best friends on and off the court. Sometimes we fight and stuff, but we’re hard on each other because we love each other. I’m looking for a culture that’s like the one we have at Bucknell.”
Brugler said she wants to pursue a master’s degree in sports management, which is not a program offered by Bucknell.
That program is not offered at Saint Joseph’s, either, but the possibility of Brugler heading there has some supporters. Brugler’s younger sister, Tayla, committed to play for the Hawks, and will be a freshman there next season.
“My mom would love for me and my sister to play together,” Brugler said. “I think it would be awesome. We only played together one summer. She got brought up as an eighth-grader to help with depth. St. Joe’s doesn’t have exactly what I’m looking for, but I’m keeping communication open with the coaches.”
Ceppi appeared in 100 games for the Bison (16 starts), and was named to the Patriot League All-Defensive Team as a senior. She averaged 8.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game as a senior. Ceppi had 11 assists in a January win over Lehigh, the first double-digit assist game for a Bison since 2013.
“I made the decision feeling like my time playing basketball hasn’t ended yet,” Ceppi said. “I want to see what the possibilities are for my future.
“It’s exciting, and I definitely wanted to look into it after feeling like this wasn’t what I expected from my senior year.”
Ceppi also received immediate interest from other schools, and said academics would be one of biggest factors in where she ends up next year.
“Coming to Bucknell, which is a really great academic school, I’m very interested in finding a situation where it’s a good balance between academics and athletics,” Ceppi said. “I want to go to a place that’s going to help set me up for the future.”
Kapp was a two-time All-Patriot League selection, the 2021 Scholar-Athlete of the Year and an all-rookie selection during her time at Bucknell. She started 78 of the 106 games she played, and finished her career with 902 points. She averaged 11.3 points per game as a senior, and shot 39.4% from 3-point range during her career.
“It was a last-minute decision for me,” Kapp said. “I haven’t thought about it a lot. I’m very open to what the future has for me, and I didn’t want to limit my options.”
Kapp added that the early stages of the process have been fun.
“I’ve heard from a few coaches I had relationships with in the past,” Kapp said. “It’s cool that four years later they still have my number. It’s been interesting to hear from schools that you might not have heard of, or didn’t deal with in the initial recruiting process.
“It’s very early, and I’m looking forward to hearing from more schools.”
If Kapp, Ceppi and Brugler are looking for advice during their transfer process, they don’t have to look far. Ellie Mack, who was their teammate at Bucknell for three seasons, is currently a graduate transfer at Oregon State.
“Their process is going to be a bit different than mine because there are so many people in the portal due to the extra COVID year,” Mack said. “In general, I would tell them to find a program that fits who you are, what you’re about, what your values are, and a team you can help basketball-wise. That’s what I found at Oregon State.”
Mack said she enjoyed watching her former teammates battle to an undefeated regular season despite dealing with the myriad challenges presented by playing during a global pandemic.
“The most important thing is I’m proud of them,” Mack said. “I’m proud of the season they had with so many postponements and challenges. I’m glad basketball will be an option for them.
“All three are great people and great players. If they want to play another year, I’m sure they can find the right fit.”
Another benefit they have is that they are all going through the process together.
“We didn’t really discuss it during the season, but as it became less of an idea and more of a reality, we talked more about it,” Kapp said. “It’s a weird thing to go through, and we talk about a lot of things, so it came up, and we continue to talk about it.”