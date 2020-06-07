Bucknell senior Garrett Hoffman announced on Twitter on Friday night that he will finish his collegiate wrestling career at Indiana University next season.
Hoffman, a Montoursville High graduate, qualified for the NCAA Tournament in 2017 to cap a freshman season for the Bison that saw Hoffman finish at 18-16 at 184 pounds.
His career was hindered by an injury suffered in his sophomore season.
He missed his entire junior season. It took 23 months for Hoffman to return to the mat. He returned to wrestle in the Bucknell home opener on Dec. 5, 2019 against Bloomsburg University — beating Danville High graduate Jarrett Walters, 9-2.
It was the only match Hoffman wrestled this past season.
Hoffman won a silver medal for Montoursville at the 2016 PIAA championships in Hershey, and wrapped up his career as Montoursville’s all-time leader in wins with a 167-19 record.
His brother Gavin wrestles at Ohio State.
Garrett will have one season of eligibility for the Hoosiers.