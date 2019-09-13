Bucknell coach Dave Cecchini knew his first year in charge of the Bison football team would be a learning experience.
That’s been apparent as Bucknell (0-2) has dropped games to Temple and Sacred Heart to open the season.
“It probably showcased our inconsistency,” Cecchini said of the Sacred Heart game. “We had a lot of great things — incredible stops on defense and some great drives on offense. Unfortunately, as good as we would look for two or three series, we would look equally as bad the next two or three series. That’s a hallmark of a young and inexperienced team.
“While we’re not super young, we are inexperienced in the schemes we’re running. I think it’s a byproduct of that as much as anything.”
Things don’t get easier this week, as Bucknell hosts No. 23/22 Villanova (2-0) on Saturday at 6 p.m.
“They’re very, very talented,” Cecchini said. “To compare them to our first two opponents, they are much more like Temple than they are like Sacred Heart. We’re definitely the underdog. They don’t have many weak spots.”
The coach said improvement would come organically as the players become more familiar with what Cecchini and his staff want.
“As long as our players keep working hard, keep buying into the systems, keep giving effort in practice, it will get better — assuming our injuries don’t get worse,” Cecchini said. “The one thing you fear is you get a player who does get that experience and is playing at a consistent level, and then all of those reps he took in practice are wasted because he’s out. Now another person who missed those reps is out playing in his place.”
Junior defensive end Roger Mellado agreed that the Bison are on an upward trajectory.
“It’s definitely a progression,” he said. “It’s on the up. We’ve been taking new lessons each week and trying to apply them to the next opponent. We’re building, never making the same mistake twice. I’m excited, and the future is looking good.”
Throughout the preseason, Cecchini said he wasn’t concerned about how many wins the Bison earned this season, but rather was focused on building.
“I think we’re playing better as a football team than we were two weeks ago,” Cecchini said. “I think some of that improvement has been hindered by injuries. We still haven’t been able to play a game where we have all 11 starters on offense and all 11 starters on defense healthy. Injuries have taken a toll and prevented some of that improvement from manifesting itself on the field more consistently. There’s no question we’re getting better.”
Villanova (2-0) has wins over a pair of Patriot League schools so far this season, defeating Colgate and Lehigh by a combined 72-24.
“We’re going to have to play at our best if we’re going to give them a game,” Cecchini said.
Villanova’s Justin Covington is third in the Football Championship Subdivision with 243 rushing yards, and quarterback Daniel Smith — a transfer from Campbell, where he set school career records for total offense, rushing touchdowns, passing yards and passing touchdowns — has thrown six passing touchdowns for the Wildcats.
“I think a lot of people thought they would be hurting at quarterback,” Cecchini said. “I didn’t. I coached against their quarterback when he was at Campbell. He’s an incredible player, and a dual-threat player.”
The game is Bucknell’s home opener, and is also First Responder and Hero Appreciation Night and Youth Sports Night at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Field.
“We’re excited,” Cecchini said. “Hopefully, we’ll have a great crowd. Hopefully, the weather will cooperate. There’s a lot of fanfare and promotion going on with the game. I think it will be an exciting venue. The atmosphere is hopefully going to be one that gets our players fired up. Obviously we’re playing a very, very good opponent.”
Mellado said the Bison were anxious to play in Lewisburg.
“We’re excited, definitely,” Mellado said. “We’re looking forward to a good challenge against ‘Nova. We’re kind of ready for some payback after last year. We’re excited to get the fans out, and really get back home. We’ve been on the road the last two weeks, so it will be good to be in our element again.”
As far as on the field, Cecchini wants to see continued improvement.
“I want to see us win the turnover battle, win the penalty battle,” Cecchini said. “I want to see us win the hidden yardage battle in special teams. I think those are areas we can very much compete in. Offensively and defensively, I want to see us execute our schemes to a higher degree than we did in Week 1 and Week 2.”