Bucknell travels to Fordham today for a Patriot League contest, with kickoff set for 1 p.m.
The Bison (1-4, 0-1) are seeking their first road win of the season. Last week, Bucknell was shut out in a 27-0 road loss to Lafayette.
The Rams (3-3, 1-0) are coming off a 56-7 nonconference win over Wagner last week.
Fordham is led by Preseason Offensive Player of the Year Tim DeMorat, a quarterback, and Preseason Defensive Player of the Year Ryan Greenhagen, a linebacker.
Greenhagen already has 102 tackles through five games.
DeMorat has thrown for 1,649 yards and 15 touchdowns against five interceptions so far this season. DeMorat has played in every game, and has spread the ball around. Three Rams (Hamze El-Zayat, Fotis Kokosioulis and DeQuece Carter) have more than 20 catches, with El-Zayat leading the way with 36.
Carter leads the way with 454 receiving yards.
Trey Wilson leads the way for Fordham on the ground with 271 rushing yards.
The Rams have been outscored 183-173 through six games. The Bison have been outscored 143-30 through five games.
Coleman Bennett (106 yards) and Danny Meuser (100) are the only Bison who have reached triple-digits in rushing yards so far this season.
After senior quarterback Tarrin Earle was injured early in the season, sophomore Nick Semptimphelter has stepped in for Bucknell.
Semptimphelter has passed for 310 yards and a touchdown. Damian Harris leads the Bison with 10 catches and 133 yards. Senior Dominic Lyles has seven catches in three games.