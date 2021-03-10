Bucknell set to face Colgate in PL semi

The Daily Item
Bucknell has experienced an up-and-down men’s basketball season in 2021.
The Bison alternated four-game losing and winning streaks to start the season, and then went nearly four weeks without playing because of pauses due to the coronavirus.
One constant for Bucknell (5-6) has been the Bison win when John Meeks plays. Meeks has appeared in five games this season, all of Bucknell’s wins.
That will be put to the test tonight when the sixth-seeded Bison travel to Hamilton, New York, to take on second-seeded Colgate in a Patriot League semifinal. The game is scheduled to tip shortly after 7:30 p.m., and will be televised by CBS Sports Network.
In Bucknell’s five wins with Meeks in the lineup, the Bison averaged 84 points per game, shooting 49.8% from the field, including 41.1% from 3-point range. In the six losses without Meeks, Bucknell averaged 67.4 points per game, shooting 42% from the field, and 27.3% from beyond the arc. Meeks had his third 30-point game of the season Saturday in a 92-84 quarterfinal road win against Lehigh.
“Having (Meeks) back — with the things he does on offense — helps open up the floor for all of us,” Bucknell junior Walter Ellis said.
Colgate (12-1) has won 11 straight games, including a win over Boston University in the quarterfinals. The Raiders are lead by Patriot League Player of the Year Jordan Burns, who averages 17 points and 5.4 assists per game.
“Colgate is obviously playing very well right now,” Bucknell coach Nathan Davis said. “We were prepared to play them earlier in the season, so our scout won’t be all new. I personally think Jordan Burns and John Meeks are the two best players in the league, so it could be quite a show.
“We know we have our work cut out for us, but if we play to our potential it’s a game we are capable of winning.”
Bucknell was scheduled to play Colgate on Jan. 23-24, but those two games were postponed.
The Terriers defeated the Raiders in last year’s Patriot League championship game. In 2019, Colgate defeated Bucknell in the championship game. The Bison defeated the Raiders in the 2018 championship game. The home team won in both 2018 and 2019.
Ninth-seeded Loyola (Md.) takes on No. 4 Army in the first semifinal in West Point, New York, scheduled for 5:30 p.m., and also televised on CBS Sports Network.
The final is scheduled for Sunday at noon, hosted by the highest remaining seed.