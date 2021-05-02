Bucknell kept its season alive Friday with a double-overtime win in the first round of the NCAA field hockey tournament, but the Bison face a tougher test today.
Bucknell plays second-seeded Michigan in the NCAA quarterfinals at noon on the campus of Penn State.
“It’s been a crazy ride,” said Bucknell senior Megan Keeney, a Selinsgrove graduate. “We’re so excited we made it this far and made program history, especially as a senior class to lead the team through the ups and downs of the season. It’s awesome.”
The Bison (6-3) are on a six-game winning streak, with each victory coming by one goal. Bucknell won its first Patriot League tournament title to earn a berth in the NCAA tournament for the first time, and then won its NCAA opener.
“It’s unbelievable that we’ve done so well this season,” sophomore goalie Clara McCormick said.
“They’ve always been special; it’s a wonderful group,” Bucknell coach Jeremy Cook said. “I’m very happy for them. ... This year, we did a great job of being resilient and rolling with the punches.”
The Wolverines (13-2) await the Bison. Michigan swept the Big Ten regular-season and tournament titles this season, and is on a 10-match winning streak. Michigan is in the NCAA tournament for the sixth straight season, and the 17th overall.
“It’s definitely going to be another tough game,” Bucknell junior MK Stefanowicz said. “We have no expectations. We just going to try to enjoy it and play Bucknell field hockey.”
Cook said this is something the Bison have been building toward.
“This is a natural evolution,” Cook said. “This group is quite special. This year has been quite special with all the craziness. It’s absolutely wonderful. We’re enjoying every minute of this. I’m so proud of the team.”
At the beginning of the season, it might have been hard to imagine that the Bison would be one of the last eight teams in the country playing. Bucknell lost its first three games of the season by a combined score of 10-1.
“We didn’t start out too hot, but we had that switch,” Bucknell freshman Kari Melberger said. “We’ve been playing well, so it’s definitely been a fun experience this spring.”
All of the Bison’s wins have come by one goal as they have accomplished many program firsts. A win today would put Bucknell in the Final Four for the first time.
“We’re just excited to be here and to compete,” Keeney said. “We’re going to go out and play our hardest. We’re going to play our game, and hopefully good things will come.”
Stefanowicz — who scored both goals in the win over VCU — said connecting passes was a key on Friday, and added the Bison need to do that again today.
“Defensively, it’s going to be really huge to keep them out of the circle,” Stefanowicz said. “Then, we need to take our opportunities when they come.”
The winner will advance to the Final Four next Friday against the winner of No. 3 Louisville and UConn.
Top-seeded North Carolina — which is expected to start a pair of players from the Valley in Lewisburg graduate Cassie Sumfest and Greenwood graduate Paityn Wirth — hosts Stanford today, and will host the Final Four and national championship game. The other quarterfinal is an all-Big Ten matchup with No. 4 Iowa facing Northwestern.