LEWISBURG — Bucknell will retire the No. 31 jersey of Mike Muscala on Feb. 15.
Muscala, a 2013 Bucknell graduate and a seven-year NBA veteran, will have his jersey retired during a halftime ceremony at the Bucknell-American game at Sojka Pavilion.
The event will be the centerpiece of the team’s Alumni Weekend.
The Bison men’s basketball team will take on American at 2 p.m., and all fans will receive a free Muscala poster. Muscala will be available for autographs following the game. Fans are invited to stick around as the annual Alumni Game is scheduled to tip off at approximately 4:30 p.m.
Muscala becomes the fifth Bucknell basketball player to have a jersey retired, and commemorated as part of the newly-renovated display on the east concourse of Sojka Pavilion. He will join Hal Danzig and Al Leslie from the men’s team, and Jennifer Walz and Molly Creamer from the women’s program.
A native of Roseville, Minnesota, Muscala graduated as Bucknell’s all-time leading scorer with 2,036 points, and he also ranked second in rebounds (1,093) and blocked shots (271). He became only the fifth 2,000-point scorer and just the second player with 1,000 rebounds in Patriot League history, and he is the only player to reach both milestones.
Muscala was a four-time All-Patriot League selection, and he was the Patriot League Player of the Year in both 2010-11 and 2012-13 while leading the Bison to league championships and NCAA Tournament appearances. As a senior, he made history by becoming the first Patriot League student-athlete to sweep Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors.
Bucknell went 92-42 overall and 46-10 in Patriot League games while Muscala was a member of the Bison.
After graduation, Muscala was selected 44th overall by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2013 NBA Draft, making him the third Bucknell men’s basketball player to be drafted. Muscala made his NBA debut for the Atlanta Hawks on March 2, 2014 in Phoenix, making him the first Bucknell alum ever to appear in an NBA game.
Muscala played five seasons in Atlanta, helping the Hawks to four straight playoff appearances from 2014-17. He averaged a career-best 7.6 points and 4.3 rebounds in 2017-18.
Muscala then played for the Philadelphia 76ers, where he appeared in 47 games with six starts before being dealt again. In a flurry of trade deadline action, Muscala was first sent to the Los Angeles Clippers, and then a day later he went across town to the Los Angeles Lakers, with whom he finished out the season.
In July 2019, Muscala signed a free-agent contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and he is currently in his seventh season in the NBA.