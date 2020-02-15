LEWISBURG — Bucknell will retire the No. 31 jersey of Mike Muscala today.
Muscala, a 2013 Bucknell graduate and a seven-year NBA veteran, will have his jersey retired during a halftime ceremony during the Bison’s game against American. Tip is set for 2 p.m.
Bucknell (9-17, 5-8 Patriot League) is aiming to snap a five-game losing streak. The Eagles (13-11, 9-4) are tied for second in the league.
Muscala will be available to sign autographs following the game. Fans are invited to stick around as the annual Alumni Game is scheduled to tip off at approximately 4:30 p.m.
Muscala becomes the fifth Bucknell basketball player to have a jersey retired and commemorated as part of the newly-renovated display on the east concourse of Sojka Pavilion. He will join Hal Danzig and Al Leslie from the men’s team, and Jennifer Walz and Molly Creamer from the women’s program.
A native of Roseville, Minnesota, Muscala graduated as Bucknell’s all-time leading scorer with 2,036 points, and he also ranked second in rebounds (1,093) and blocked shots (271). He became only the fifth 2,000-point scorer and just the second player with 1,000 rebounds in Patriot League history, and he is the only player to reach both milestones.
Muscala was a four-time All-Patriot League selection, and he was the Patriot League Player of the Year in both 2010-11 and 2012-13 while leading the Bison to league championships and NCAA Tournament appearances. As a senior, he made history by becoming the first Patriot League student-athlete to sweep Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors.
Bucknell went 92-42 overall and 46-10 in Patriot League games while Muscala was a member of the Bison.
Muscala is averaging 4.8 points and 2.4 rebounds per game this season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are currently tied for sixth in the NBA’s Western Conference.