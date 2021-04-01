Bucknell will face Lehigh on Saturday in its second Patriot League South Division game of the season.
The Patriot League shuffled the schedule for the next two weeks after positive coronavirus tests in the Lafayette program.
The Bison (1-0) defeated the Leopards 38-13 last week.
If Bucknell defeats the Mountain Hawks, the Bison will clinch a spot in the Patriot League championship game, scheduled for April 17.
Lehigh (0-1) lost to Holy Cross 20-3 in its only game of the season. Lehigh, Lafayette and Bucknell make up the South Division.
Saturday’s game is scheduled for a noon kickoff. Bucknell is now set to host Fordham on April 10, a game that was originally scheduled for March 13.
In the Bison’s win over Lafayette, Bucknell fell behind 6-0 early in the game, and then scored 38 consecutive points to cruise to the victory.
Junior wide receiver Brandon Sanders caught 12 passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns, and was named the Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week.