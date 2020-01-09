ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Bucknell limited Navy to 28 percent shooting, and forced 18 turnovers to secure a 61-34 victory over the Midshipmen in Patriot League women’s basketball Wednesday.
The 34 points were the fewest the Bison have allowed all season, and the 3-0 start in Patriot League play is the best for Bucknell (10-4, 3-0 PL) since the 2016-17 season.
Navy (5-9, 0-3 PL) jumped out to a 7-3 lead to begin the game, but the Bison responded with a 17-2 run and cruised from there. The lead grew to as large as 28 points in the third quarter, and Bucknell outscored the Mids 20-4 in the second quarter.
Tessa Brugler led the team with 19 points and made all seven of her free-throw attempts. Abby Kapp also reached double-figures with 12 points, all of which were scored from beyond the arc. Taylor O’Brien hauled in a game-best nine boards.
Navy’s early lead was a result of three quick turnovers by Bucknell, which was one of the few areas the Bison struggled with throughout the game. After jumping ahead 7-3 three minutes into the game, the Mids scored just six more points throughout the remainder of the half. Bucknell, on the other hand, tacked on 35 first half points.
The Bison shot 70 percent in the second, and the first nine points of the quarter came from three straight 3-pointers by Kapp. Navy failed to score through the first three minutes of the quarter and added just four points during the final seven.
The Mids finished the first half with only five makes on 24 total shots. Bucknell also outrebounded the Mids 21-7 through the first 20 minutes, seven of which were grabbed by O’Brien. Navy’s 13 points at halftime were the fewest the Bison have allowed in a single half all season.
The third quarter was Navy’s strongest with 11 points scored on 4-of-9 shooting, but Bucknell continued to grow its lead and ended the quarter on a 9-2 run that put the score at 52-24 heading into the fourth. The Bison also forced seven Navy turnovers during the third while committing only three themselves.
Navy outscored Bucknell 10-9 in the final 10 minutes, but sank just 3-of-8 attempts at the line and was unable to get any closer than 24 of tying.
Carly Krsul added a career-high eight points on 4-of-5 shooting in the game and grabbed four boards. Ellie Mack, who scored her 800th career point with a game-opening triple, finished with seven points and four rebounds.