BETHLEHEM — Bucknell clinched the Patriot League South Division title Saturday with a 6-0 win over Lehigh.
The Bison will play the North division winner in the Patriot League’s first championship game on April 17. They are seeking their first football league title since 1996.
“It’s a good feeling,” Bucknell coach Dave Cecchini said. “I’m really proud of the team, particularly the seniors and how they handled themselves today.”
Bucknell limited Lehigh to 190 yards of total offense, only 23 of which came on the ground, in Cecchini’s first game on the visiting sideline at his alma mater. It was the Bison’s first shutout since Nov. 11, 2017.
“We turned Lehigh into more of a one-dimensional team,” Cecchini said. “We took away the run. Then we pinned our ears back, and got a ton of pressure on the quarterback. ... Our defense did a great job of controlling them.”
Ethan Torres kicked a pair of field goals to provide the points for the Bison (2-0, 2-0).
During the fourth quarter, the Mountain Hawks had one drive stall in Bison territory. That drive, which reached the Bucknell 38, was halted by a Simeon Page sack that brought up fourth-and-13 and forced a punt. Later, Lehigh got the ball back with 3:08 remaining in regulation; Gerrit Van Itallie sealed a Mountain Hawk three-and-out with a sack that pushed them all the way back to their own 6-yard line.
Lehigh’s final offensive possession came with 1:22 left to play, following TyGee Leach stuffing a Bison rush short of a first down on fourth-and-inches. The Mountain Hawks were immediately sent back 5 yards due to a penalty; back-to-back Bison sacks by Clay Myers and Mike Bright Jr. pushed them back to their own 20-yard line, facing third-and-23.
Lehigh completed passes on third and fourth downs, but was 1 yard short of a first down.
Offensively, Tarrin Earle and Logan Bitikofer split time at quarterback, with Earle throwing for 64 yards and running for 33 yards and Bitikofer completing 13 of 18 passes for 83 yards.
On the offensive side of the ball, Junior Dominic Lyles caught 14 passes, matching classmate Brandon Sanders’ school record. He accounted for 103 of Bucknell’s 147 receiving yards. It was the junior wide receiver’s second career 100-yard receiving game.
Sanders made three catches for 24 yards.
During the scoreless first quarter, the teams combined for just six first downs and 117 yards of total offense. Lehigh covered 67 yards to reach Bucknell’s 10-yard line on its first possession. With the Mountain Hawks facing third-and-4, Roger Mellado batted down a pass to force them to attempt a field goal. That 27-yard bid ultimately sailed wide right, keeping the score at 0-0.
With 4:50 remaining in the second quarter, the Bison scored. Torres’s 26-yard field goal capped a 16-play, 68-yard drive orchestrated by Earle. During that drive, Earle rushed for 20 yards and passed for 22 yards. He kept the drive alive with a 3-yard quarterback keeper on fourth-and-2 from Lehigh’s 11-yard line.
The Bison converted on their first drive of the second half, taking advantage of a Mountain Hawk personal foul during a punt that gave them the ball at the Lehigh 44. Following that penalty, Earle and Bitikofer combined to lead Bucknell to the Mountain Hawks’ 7-yard line. Bitikofer scrambled down the sideline for a 13-yard gain to advance to the Lehigh 10. The Bison ultimately had to settle for a 24-yard field goal.
“We did a really nice job of possessing the ball on offense, not of scoring, but of possessing the ball,” Cecchini said. “That meant when Lehigh got the ball, they had a long way to go.”
This is the first time since 2014 that Bucknell swept Lehigh and Lafayette.
The Bison are scheduled to host Fordham next week in their regular-season finale.