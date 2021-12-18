LEWISBURG — Bucknell's leading scorer Andrew Funk didn't attempt a shot for the first 11 minutes of Saturday's game.
"I think I pushed a little bit the first 10 games," Funk said. "I'm the only senior, and I let that get to me a little bit. Sometimes I think I have to do more than I actually have to do. I'm surrounded by a lot of talented guys, whoever we put on the floor. That first 11 minutes nothing was there for me, and I was trying to let the game come to me."
After La Salle cut Bucknell's lead to one, Funk scored seven points on 3-of-3 shooting in less than a minute — on a pair of driving layups and a 3-pointer — and the Bison turned back every Explorer challenge from there to grab an 82-70 win in nonconference men's basketball.
"That's usually how it happens," said Funk, who finished with a game-high 22 points. "Once it opens up, it really opens up. So that was kind of my mindset."
Bucknell (3-8) snapped a three-game losing skid, and improved to 3-1 at Sojka Pavilion this season.
"I think this is the best game we've played as a collective group from defense to offense, moving the ball, sharing the ball," said freshman guard Elvin Edmonds IV, who made his first collegiate start. "Everybody was doing their role and playing hard."
Funk's personal 7-0 run stretched Bucknell's lead to 26-18 with just less than eight minutes to play in the first half. La Salle never got closer than three the rest of the way, though the Explorers (5-5) tried on a number of occasions to get back into the game.
"That was a maturity point," Funk said. "In past games, those two-minute runs (by La Salle) would have been five- to 10-minute runs. The biggest thing was shot selection. When those runs happen, you need to get great shots. ... We (bore) down on defense, too."
La Salle pulled to within three (38-35) with two minutes to go in the first half when Josh Nickelberry, a Louisville transfer, converted a three-point play in transition. Xander Rice made a pair of free throws and had a three-point play in transition of his own to push Bucknell's lead to eight at halftime.
"It obviously helps when you're playing at home, in front of your fans," Bucknell coach Nathan Davis said. "There's a little bit of extra energy you get from that. The arena was loud. People were into it, and that really helped when they were making runs. But guys also made plays."
The Bison stretched their lead to 17 points with just less than six minutes to play. La Salle's Clifton Moore, an Indiana transfer, made a short hook shot to pull his team to 63-55 with 9:22 to play. Bucknell answered with a Funk jumper, a Rice 3, and four straight points from Alex Timmerman for a 72-55 lead.
La Salle answered with eight straight points, forcing a Bucknell timeout. The Bison once again responded. Andre Screen scored five of his 13 points on back-to-back possessions, and Rice made a pair of free throws to put the game out of reach at 79-63 with 2:30 left.
"We were just playing together," Davis said. "We weren't panicking, and we weren't trying to do too much. There were a couple times in the game they went on runs because I thought we had guys trying to do too much. That's going to happen. It's a learning process."
Bucknell had 17 assists on 32 made field goals, with Edmonds and Rice leading the way with four assists each.
"When you have guys who can shoot the ball well ... it's very hard for teams to guard us when we are moving the ball," Edmonds said. "Seventeen assists is a lot on made field goals. We don't have any selfish players."
Davis added: "That's what we've got to do. ... We've got to continue to attack the paint and share the ball."
Rice (13 points) and Timmerman (12) also scored in double figures for the Bison.
BUCKNELL 82, LA SALLE 70
La Salle (5-5) 70
Clifton Moore 4-7 1-4 9, Jhamir Brickus 4-8 0-0 10, Anwar Gill 1-5 1-1 3, Josh Nickelberry 4-12 1-1 10, Christian Ray 0-2 0-0 0, Sherif Kenney 2-4 0-1 4, Jack Clark 7-11 0-0 18, Daeshon Shepherd 2-2 0-0 5, Khalif Brantley 3-10 4-4 11, Mamadou Doucore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 7-11 70.
Bucknell (3-8) 82
Jake van der Heijden 1-4 0-0 3, Alex Timmerman 5-8 2-2 12, Elvin Edmonds IV 3-4 0-1 9, Andrew Funk 10-15 0-0 22, Xander Rice 3-7 6-7 13, Malachi Rhodes 0-3 0-0 0, Josh Adoh 3-5 1-1 8, Josh Bascoe 0-1 0-0 0, Ian Motta 1-1 0-0 2, Andre Screen 6-9 1-2 13. Totals 32-57 10-13 82.
Halftime: Bucknell 43-35. 3-point goals: La Salle 9-24 (Clark 4-6, Brickus 2-5, Shepherd 1-1, Brantley 1-2, Nickelberry 1-7, Moore 0-1, Ray 0-1, Kenney 0-1); Bucknell 8-16 (Edmonds 3-4, Funk 2-3, Rice 1-2, van der Heijden 1-3, Adoh 1-3, Timmerman 0-1). Rebounds: La Salle 33 (Moore 7); Bucknell 31 (Screen 9). Assists: La Salle 13 (Gill 5); Bucknell 17 (Edmonds 4, Rice 4). Blocked shots: La Salle 4 (Moore 3); Bucknell 5 (Timmerman 2). Steals: La Salle 7 (Gill 2, Clark 2); Bucknell 9 (Funk 3). Turnovers: La Salle 18; Bucknell 15. Total fouls: La Salle 16; Bucknell 15. A: 1,230.