The Daily Item
BETHLEHEM — Abby Kapp’s game-tying 3-pointer and Tessa Brugler’s go-ahead jumper Sunday would be mere footnotes in their long careers if they hadn’t ended a remarkable comeback that gave Bucknell its best start in program history.
The Bison overcame an 18-point third-quarter deficit to beat Lehigh 73-68 in a Patriot League Central Division matchup, and move to 8-0 on the season for the first time in team history. Bucknell outscored the Mountain Hawks 27-9 in the fourth quarter, highlighted by a 15-0 run for the lead.
Four Bison scored in double figures, including a team-high 20 points for Kapp, and a double-double for Brugler (19 points, 10 rebounds), both seniors. Taylor O’Brien and Ally Johnson scored 11 and 10 points, respectively, in the win.
Bucknell (8-0, 6-0 PL Central) trailed 59-41 with 1:22 left in the third quarter before finishing the game at a 32-9 clip. The Bison limited Lehigh to just 17.6 percent shooting (3-of-17) in the fourth quarter. Bucknell sank 22 of its 24 total attempts from the foul line, including a perfect 13-for-13 in the final frame.
“If you can win against a quality opponent while playing poorly, it shows you something about the character of the individuals,” said Bison coach Trevor Woodruff. “I’m really proud of them. I’m excited about what it means for our future because now we know we can play in a lot of different types of games and come back from deficits.”
The Mountain Hawks (6-4, 2-4) were led by Frannie Hottinger’s 24-point effort.
Lehigh built an 18-13 lead going into the second quarter, then added to the margin by outscoring Bucknell 19-13. The Mountain Hawks were up 37-26 at halftime as Bucknell shot just 33.3 percent (10-of-30), including 1-for-9 from beyond the 3-point arc.
The Bison offense improved during the third quarter, but the defense allowed 22 points on 57.1 percent (8-of-14) shooting. Trailing 41-31 with eight minutes left in the third, the Mountain Hawks went on an 8-0 run that lasted nearly two minutes and pushed their margin to 18 points.
A Johnson 3-pointer with 1:22 left in the third sparked a 9-0 Bison run. Lehigh kept Bucknell at a double-digit distance until another Johnson triple with 4:34 to go sparked the pivotal 15-0 Bison run. A Kapp 3-pointer with 1:07 left in the game tied it at 63-all before a Brugler fadeaway with 16 seconds remaining gave the Bison their first lead since the opening minutes of the game.
“I thought in the fourth quarter (the Mountain Hawks) had some looks,” said Woodruff. “They just missed shots that they had been making the whole game, and, conversely, we started making shots that we hadn’t made the whole game.”
Bison senior Autumn Ceppi had nine points on 4-of-5 shooting along with eight boards, while Tai Johnson added a career-high four assists.
Bucknell 73, Lehigh 68
Bucknell (8-0, 6-0)
Abby Kapp 7-12 3-4 20, Tessa Brugler 5-14 9-9 19, Taylor O’Brien 2-9 7-8 11, Ally Johnson 3-8 2-2 10, Autumn Ceppi 4-5 1-1 9, Carly Krsul 2-4 0-0 4, Tai Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Julie Kulesza 0-1 0-0 0, Caroline Dingler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 22-24 73.
Lehigh (6-4, 2-4)
Frannie Hottinger 8-10 5-5 24, Mary Clougherty 6-20 0-1 15, Clair Steele 1-3 6-6 8, Mariah Sexe 2-5 0-2 5, Megan Walker 2-5 0-0 4, Emma Grothaus 3-9 1-2 7, Jamie Behar 1-1 0-0 3, Mackenzie Kramer 1-7 0-0 2, Anna Harvey 0-1 0-0 0, Katie Rice 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 12-16 68.
Halftime: Lehigh 37-26. 3-point goals: Bucknell 5-16 (Kapp 3-8, Johnson 2-4, O’Brien 0-1, Kulesza 0-1, Dingler 0-2); Lehigh 8-20 (Hottinger 3-4, Clougherty 3-8, Behar 1-1, Sexe 1-1, Grothaus 0-1, Walker 0-2, Kramer 0-3). Rebounds: Bucknell 32 (Brugler 10, Ceppoi 8); Lehigh 43 (Hottinger 9, Grothaus 8). Assists: Bucknell 14 (Johnson 4); Lehigh 9 (three with 2). Steals: Bucknell 7 (Kapp 3, O’Brien 3); Lehigh 3 (three with 1). Blocked shots: Bucknell 4 (O’Brien 2); Lehigh 0. Turnovers: Bucknell 9; Lehigh 14. Total fouls: Bucknell 17; Lehigh 19. Fouled out: Lehigh, Grothaus.