WORCESTER, Mass. — Bucknell scored the first 12 points, led by as many as 30 points, and defeated first-place Holy Cross 66-49 on Saturday in Patriot League women's basketball.
Bucknell (17-7, 8-5) held Holy Cross (16-8, 10-3 PL) to just 28.3 percent (17-of-16) shooting. T
aylor O'Brien scored a game-high 17 points while grabbing six rebounds and three steals.
Carly Krsul finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Cecelia Collins was one point shy of a double-double, scoring nine with a career-high 10 rebounds.
Bucknell outrebounded the Crusaders 44-33, and outscored Holy Cross 40-16 in the paint.
The Bison led wire-to-wire after opening the game on a 12-0 run. They also held Holy Cross to just five points in the second quarter and ended the first half on a 13-3 run to go into the break with a 20-point lead (37-17). Holy Cross cut into the deficit late, outscoring Bucknell 21-11 in the fourth quarter. The Crusaders were led by Cara McCormack's 11 points, and Avery LaBarbera finished with 10.
Bucknell held Holy Cross off the board over the first 5:42 of the game as the Crusaders got off to a 0-for-5 start. The Bison began the game 6-of-9 with a pair of 3-pointers from Julie Kulesza and Isabella King. The Crusaders finally got on the board with a LaBarbera triple, and whittled the deficit down to six at 16-10, but that was the closest they got.
O'Brien drew a foul on a driving layup at the 7:38 mark in the second quarter, and converted the and-1 to put Bucknell up by double digits once again. The Bison went on a 10-0 run later in the frame. It was the fifth time this season that Bucknell has held a team to five or fewer points in a quarter.
Kulesza opened the second half with a 3-pointer, her second of the game, that sparked a 7-0 run to put Bucknell up 44-17 with 6:16 to go in the third quarter. The Bison managed to grow their lead to 30 (52-22) just a few minutes later.
The win was Trevor Woodruff's 50th in charge of the Bison.
Bucknell 66, Holy Cross 49
Bucknell (17-7, 8-5) 66
Taylor O'Brien 6-12 5-5 17, Cecelia Collins 4-11 1-2 9, Julie Kulesza 2-6 0-0 6, Marly Walls 1-4 1-2 3, Emma Shaffer 1-3 1-4 3, Carly Krsul 8-12 0-2 16, Isabella King 3-5 0-0 8, Tai Johnson 1-3 1-2 4, Remi Sisselman 0-0 0-0 0, Caroline Dingler 0-0 0-0 0, Kaylee Reinbeau 0-0 0-0 0, Nicole Davis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 9-17 66.
Holy Cross (16-8, 10-3) 49
Avery LaBarbera 3-13 2-2 10, Janelle Allen 4-7 1-1 9, Oluchi Ezemma 4-8 0-0 8, Addisyn Cross 0-5 4-4 4, Bronagh Power-Cassidy 0-8 0-0 0, Cara McCormack 4-14 1-1 11, Madison Demski 1-1 1-2 4, Lindsay Berger 1-3 0-0 2, Kelly Petro 0-1 1-2 1, Steph Davis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-60 10-12 49.
Halftime: Bucknell 37-17. 3-point goals: Bucknell 5-13 (King 2-4, Kulesza 2-5, Johnson 1-1, O'Brien 0-1, Collins 0-2); Holy Cross 5-15 (LaBarbera 2-4, McCormack 2-5, Demski 1-1, Cross 0-1, Petro 0-1, Power-Cassidy 0-3). Rebounds: Bucknell 44 (Collins 10); Holy Cross 33 (Ezemma 14). Assists: Bucknell 9 (Walls 4); Holy Cross 7 (McCormack 3). Blocked shots: Bucknell 3 (Krsul 2); Holy Cross 7 (Allen 3). Steals: Bucknell 4 (O'Brien 3); Holy Cross 3 (Cross 2). Turnovers: Bucknell 12; Holy Cross 11. Total fouls: Bucknell 16; Holy Cross 16. A: 236.