PHILADELPHIA — The Dave Cecchini era at Bucknell didn’t get off to the start the Bison wanted.
Bucknell played its first FBS opponent in four years, facing off with a rival from the distant past — Temple.
Unfortunately for the Bison, things got out of hand quickly.
The Owls scored 21 first-quarter points and finished with a program-record 695 yards of total offense en route to a 56-12 victory over Bucknell at Lincoln Financial Field in Saturday’s season opener.
“I’m disappointed in the outcome, obviously,” Cecchini said. “I was hoping that we would be able to compete a little bit longer than we did.”
Temple scored touchdowns on its first four possessions, and scored five touchdowns in the first half — three of which were thrown by Owls’ redshirt junior quarterback Anthony Russo.
Russo finished 32-of-41 passing for 409 yards and four touchdowns against a Bison defense that only allowed 216.7 yards per game via the air last season.
Despite the defensive struggles, it was Bucknell’s defense that scored the Bison’s lone touchdown.
Freshman cornerback Gavin Pringle picked off a Russo pass and returned it 36 yards for the score, cutting Temple’s lead to 28-6, and bringing the Bucknell fans to their feet with 8:13 left in the second quarter.
After a defensive stop, quarterback John Chiarolanzio connected with Brandon Sanders on a 42-yard pass play to set up a 37-yard field goal by Ethan Torres.
The momentum change didn’t last long.
Russo found running back Re’Mahn Davis on a swing pass out of the backfield that resulted in a 51-yard score for the Owls and pushed the Temple lead to 35-9 at halftime.
“There was only one play really that I was disappointed with on our defense — the screen play that went for the touchdown at the end of the first half,” Cecchini said. “We had a loaf there — a safety who assumed the ballcarrier was going to get tackled, and by the time he realized, the ballcarrier was racing down the sideline.”
Meanwhile, the Bison offense struggled throughout the game. Bucknell managed gained 66 yards and picked up four first downs in the first half.
Logan Bitikofer started at quarterback for the Bison, but split reps with Chiarolanzio in the first half, while third-stringer Tarrin Earle started the second half. The three finished the game a combined 20-of-42 passing for 190 yards.
“It’s been a tight race since our staff showed up in February,” Cecchini said. “We rotated the three quarterbacks all spring, and all three deserved to play. Had Logan played a little bit better and been a little bit more consistent, he probably would have gotten more snaps than he ultimately did. All three of them made some plays, but all three made some mistakes.”
Earle led the Bison on a 13-play, 64-yard drive to start the third quarter that got to Temple’s 11, but the Bison settled for a 28-yard field goal by Torres.
Russo led the Owls to back-to-back scores in the third quarter.
Temple first-year coach Rod Carey was pleased with his team’s performance, and was complimentary of Bucknell’s offense in the second half.
“(Bucknell) did a really nice job of seeing what we were in, and then getting into the appropriate play,” Carey said. “They had a nice plan, but I thought we executed very well on defense.
“They had a couple things that they hadn’t shown before, that we couldn’t prepare for and we were adjusting to on the fly, but there weren’t that many flat busts, so I was pretty happy.”
Cecchini said the difference was a failure to execute when it mattered most.
“I am very, very proud of this football team and how we handled adversity,” Cecchini said. “There was no quit. ... We just couldn’t get off the field on third down. Time and time again, we were on the cusp, but when it came time to make a play, we missed some tackles.”