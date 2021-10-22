The Daily Item
Bucknell is after its first Patriot League win of the season today when it hosts Georgetown for a 1 p.m. kickoff.
Elsewhere in the Valley, Susquehanna (6-0) aims to continue its unbeaten start when the River Hawks host McDaniel at the same time.
The Bison (1-5, 0-2) earned their first win of the season the last time they played at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium. Bucknell defeated Cornell 21-10 on Oct. 2, and has lost a pair of road Patriot League games since then.
The Hoyas (1-4, 0-2) is coming off a 48-14 loss to Holy Cross last week. Georgetown’s win came in its season opener — a 20-14 win at Delaware State — in the Hoyas’ first game in 658 days.
Georgetown did not play in the 2021 spring season.
Bucknell has won seven of its last 10 games against the Hoyas — including a 20-17 home win in 2019 — and six of those games were decided by 10 or fewer points.
Youth and injuries have contributed to the Bison’s struggles so far this season. Only seven players have started every game so far this season for the Bison, and 24 Bison have made their first start this season.
Bucknell has four players with between 106 and 138 rushing yards so far this season. Nick Semptimphelter — who has thrown for 410 yards — and Tyler Beverett — who has thrown for 117 yards — are considered even on the depth chart at quarterback heading into today’s game.
Joshua Stakely leads the Hoyas with 123 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Joseph Brunell and Pierce Holley have both attempted more than 80 passes for Georgetown this year.
Brunell has thrown for 734 yards and one score, while Holley has passed for 522 yards and three scores.
The River Hawks have been dominant this season every week except one — a 30-28 win over Franklin & Marshall in five overtimes on Sept. 11.
Susquehanna has one win by 17 points, and its other four wins have been by 29 points or more.
The Green Terror (1-5) have struggled this season. McDaniel has scored seven or fewer points in four of its games, including being shut out twice.
The River Hawks, ranked 19th in the D3football.com poll, are scheduled to faced No. 20 Johns Hopkins and No. 18 Muhlenberg the next two weeks.