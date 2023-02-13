The Daily Item
LEWISBURG — Jack Forrest matched his career high with 25 points, 18 coming in the second half, and Andre Screen and Xander Rice also had big nights to help Bucknell soar past American 73-51 in front of a boisterous student crowd on Monday night at Sojka Pavilion.
The Bison (11-17, 4-11 Patriot League) have now won three of their last five, including a season sweep of American (15-11, 7-8 PL). It was a complete performance for Bucknell, which shot 53.7 percent from the field, including a 10-for-16 showing from the 3-point arc. Defensively, the Bison held American to 42.0 percent from the field and 3-for-13 from long range, and they piled up a whopping 37-21 rebounding advantage.
Forrest went 10-for-16 from the field and 5-for-7 from the 3-point arc, including three straight 3s early in the second half after American had cut into a 10-point halftime deficit with a 6-0 run to start the stanza. Forrest, who also grabbed six rebounds, also scored 25 points in his first start of the season on Jan. 18 at Army, and he tallied 25 against La Salle while playing for Saint Joseph’s in 2021.
While Forrest was the second-half catalyst, it was Screen who got the Bison going early. He scored the team’s first eight points of the night before finishing 7-for-9 from the field for 15 points. Rice tallied 14 points, including five straight in the final minute of the first half to stretch Bucknell’s lead to 33-23.
Reserve guards Elvin Edmonds IV and Josh Adoh provided key minutes off the bench. Edmonds hit three of his four shots for nine points, and Adoh registered eight points, three rebounds, three steals, two assists, and a blocked shot in 18 minutes.
“I thought we got really good production from a lot of different guys tonight,” said coach Nathan Davis. “The ball was really moving around on offense, and that led to good shots. Andre getting going early in the game opened up the perimeter, and Jack obviously hit some big shots when we needed them in the second half. I thought the students really gave our guys a big lift, and I want to thank them all for making it such a great atmosphere.”
The Bison led for more than 33 minutes and by as many as 24 after Forrest’s fifth triple of the night made it 71-47. Bucknell’s only nervy moments came at the start of each half.
After two empty offensive possessions and an American backdoor layup to start the scoring, Davis used a quick timeout at 2-0 just 1:29 into the game. Point made, as Screen scored on a nifty reverse layup on the next possession. Edmonds’s lob to Screen for an alley-oop jam cut the deficit to one, and shortly after Edmonds and Adoh canned back-to-back threes to give the Bison the lead for good at 16-10.
Bucknell held American to only three field goals in the final 10:30 of the half, and Rice’s baseline jumper and late-shot-clock 3-pointer made it a 10-point game heading to the locker room.
Matt Rogers, who led American with 20 points, scored twice in a 6-0 run to start the second half. Forrest dribbled off a ball screen for a left-wing 3-pointer that ended the run. After a Johnny O’Neil dunk made it a 36-31 game, two more bombs from Forrest ignited a 12-0 Bucknell run that ballooned the margin all the way up to 17 at 48-31.
Bucknell shot 60.0 percent (15-25) in the second half and never let the Eagles back in the game. American never scored more than four points consecutively over the last 17 minutes. Rice had a four-point possession with two technical free throws and a 15-foot jumper that pushed the lead to 20 for the first time with 4:06 to play.
The Bison shot the ball very well in the two wins over American this season. They hit at a 55.6-percent clip in the 78-71 win earlier this month, and in the two games Bucknell was 19-for-29 (.655) from the 3-point arc.
Alex Timmerman was kept off the scoresheet but pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds to key Bucknell’s impressive night on the glass. It was Timmerman’s fifth double-digit rebounding night of the season.
This was Bucknell’s fifth straight game against an opponent that was in the top half of the Patriot League standings at the start of the game, and the Bison went 3-2 in those contests. Next up is a trip to Boston University on Saturday.