Members of the Bucknell men’s basketball team weren’t necessarily looking forward to the 11-day layoff between games for final exams.
The Bison entered the hiatus on a three-game losing streak, dropping to 2-8 on the season.
“It’s tough,” senior Andrew Funk said. “We were champing at the bit to get back out here.”
The break may have come at an opportune time, though. Bucknell was able to spend some good time on the court ahead of Saturday’s visit from La Salle of the Atlantic 10.
“Obviously, final exams and the end of the semester is always stressful,” Bucknell coach Nathan Davis said. “They’re serious students; they’re working hard. Over the weekend, Saturday and Sunday, and being done with exams the last two days, we were able to really practice.”
The Bison made that sustained period of practice pay off with an 82-70 win over the Explorers.
“We had four great days of practice, and that really carried over to the game,” Funk said. “That was our biggest boost. We didn’t get down ourselves during that 11-day break. You play like you practice, and we did, which was awesome.”
Due to class schedules in the first semester, Bucknell wasn’t able to hold full team practices until 9 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, and 7 p.m. on Fridays. So the practices during the break were important, especially for what is a relatively young Bison team.
“We were able to get in the gym and practice,” Davis said. “We’re inexperienced, obviously, so we need the reps. We had four really, really good sessions. They got after each other; they pushed each other. I thought we played like that (Saturday).”
Funk is the only senior on the Bucknell roster, so the more practice time the Bison can get, the better.
“Xander Rice is our second-most experienced player, and he’s played 57 games,” Davis said. “That’s less than most sophomores play. Going into your junior year, you usually play 65, 66 games. He’s 10 games into his junior year, and he’s played 57. There’s things we just haven’t seen. We’ve got to be able to rep them in practice, and then carry it over to games and learn as we go.”
Three of Bucknell’s six losses have been by six or fewer points, so the Bison have been hanging in games but the results have still been disappointing.
“I didn’t like our record. You never want to be 3-8,” Davis said. “Certainly I’d rather be 5-6 or 6-5 than where we are now at 3-8. But if we’d beaten Penn or hung on at Illinois State or beaten Rider the second time, we wouldn’t be any better than we are right now. The point is to be able to play at a championship level when it matters. There’s a process you’ve got to go through.”
That process is something previous Bucknell teams — even the most successful of them — have experienced. Davis said what people remember about those teams are the highs, not the lows.
“We did a thing this fall on Zoom with some of our guys from the past,” Davis said. “One of the things Kevin Bettencourt talked about was they remember us beating Kansas; they don’t remember his sophomore year we were 1-11 against Division I teams.
“There’s always a process you’ve got to go through.”
The Bison took a big step in that process over the last week, and Davis is hoping his team continues to trend in that direction with Patriot League play beginning Jan. 1.
“We can’t put our heads down because we let a couple get away, or didn’t play our best,” Davis said. “It’s December 18th, and we’ve got a long way to go. We better be much better in March than we are now. I’d like to win every game along the way. Winning is always better than losing ... but you’ve got to continue to improve throughout the year.”