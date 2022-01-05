LEWISBURG — All fans 12 and older attending sporting events at Bucknell University will have to show a proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within two days of an event they want to attend.
The university made updates to its COVID-19 protocols on Wednesday. The protocols go into effect on Monday.
According to the University, proof of vaccination may come from showing one's vaccine card, a photo of the card, or a digital vaccine record. A booster is recommended but not required.
Either a negative RT-PCR or a negative antigen COVID-19 Test result will be acceptable. Proof of a negative test may come from showing a printed paper report, a digital report, or a photo of the negative test result paperwork.
Proof of vaccination or negative test result will be checked before entry to Sojka Pavilion. Please arrive early to avoid long lines delaying entry. Doors will open 60 minutes prior to tip-off.
Masks must be worn by all spectators covering the nose and mouth at all times, in all indoor spaces on the Bucknell campus.
No concessions will be sold during games, and outside food is not permitted in the venue. One water bottle per person is allowed in the arena, and masks may only be lowered for drinking.
Bucknell will reduce spectator capacity and limit the number of attendees at upcoming athletic events starting Monday AND until further notice. The spectator attendance policy will be continually evaluated, and updates will be announced on BucknellBison.com.