Bucknell was predicted to finish last in the Patriot League for the upcoming football season.
That’s what the preseason poll — released by the league on Tuesday, based on votes from league coaches and sports information directors — said as the Bison accumulated 15 points, six behind sixth-place Lafayette.
“We’re hoping to use it as motivation,” first-year Bucknell coach Dave Cecchini said. “I don’t think it’s a surprise, but it’s a motivation. The players are going to attempt to prove the league coaches wrong.”
Bucknell is coming off a 1-10 season. Defending champion Colgate received 12 first-place votes, and topped the preseason poll with 72 points.
Holy Cross, coached by Lourdes Regional graduate Bob Chesney Jr., received the other two first-place votes, and was picked to finish second.
Coaches and sports information directors can not vote for their own programs.
Georgetown was predicted to finish third, and Fordham was picked fourth, just one point ahead of Lehigh.
Bucknell had two first-team all-Patriot League preseason selections in punter Alex Pechin and linebacker Simeon Page.
Pechin — a fifth-year player was granted an extra year of eligibility due to a season-ending injury suffered in his sophomore season’s second game — owns the school record in career punting average (43.7), and the program’s top-three single-season averages of 45.1 (2017), 44.5 (2018) and 42.1 (2015).
He is a member of the inaugural FCS Punter of the Year watch list, and a STATS Preseason first-team All-American. Pechin was also named the 2018-19 Patriot League Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year. He became only the third football player to be tabbed as the Patriot League’s top male scholar-athlete.
“Alex is amazing,” Cecchini said. “I have never seen a punter with the leadership skills he has. He gets it done in the classroom and on the field. ... He’s the total package.”
Page will enter his junior season with 13.5 career sacks, just three away from cracking Bucknell’s top 10. He missed the final four games of the 2018 season due to injury, but still led the team with 4.5 sacks. His nine tackles for loss were third on the team.
“Simeon Page is an incredible player,” Cecchini said. “He has one of the most unique skillsets of any linebacker I’ve been around. He’s tough, strong, aggressive, and he’s going to be a force to be reckoned with.”
this season.