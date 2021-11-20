NORMAL, Ill. — As Bucknell entered the final minute of regulation in its battle with Illinois State, it appeared that the Bison would find a way to survive both their turnover problems and foul trouble to emerge victorious.
Throughout Saturday’s game, Bucknell struggled with Illinois State’s defense whenever the Redbirds brought pressure, handing the Redbirds several easy buckets. However, timely 3-point shooting and determined rebounding had given Bucknell a five-point lead, and all the Bison had to do to seal the game was inbound properly and hit their free throws.
Instead, Bucknell’s turnover issues resurfaced at the worst possible time.
Illinois State’s pressure defense forced two backcourt turnovers in the final minute of regulation, allowing the Redbirds to outscore the Bison by six in a span of 17 seconds to take the lead. Bucknell recovered in time to force overtime on Elvin Edmonds’ putback, but it was too late to undo the damage. Foul trouble caught up with the Bison in the extra session, allowing Illinois State to pound the interior and steal a 105-100 victory over Bucknell in overtime on Saturday night at Redbird Arena.
“It wasn’t just the end of the game,” Bucknell coach Nathan Davis said. “It was throughout the game that we had a lot of turnovers that led to easy baskets. They scored 26 points off turnovers, and it’s hard to win that way.
“Those back-to-back transition baskets made a difference. We’ve got to learn that the worst thing to do is have a live-ball turnover. If you eat it and take a five-second call, at least you can set up (on defense), but we didn’t even get the chance to set up.”
The Bison (1-3) wasted a career-high 38 points from senior guard Andrew Funk, who topped the 30-point mark for the second time this week and almost single-handedly willed his team back into the game in the second half. Funk shot 12-for-25, going 7-for-16 from behind the arc, and putting the Bison on his back when his team needed leadership the most.
“I got going in the second half,” Funk said. “Alex Timmerman was flying around and setting screens, and my teammates were finding me good shots. I would have liked to get the result, but I’m proud of our guys and the way they handled that.”
Funk’s best stretch came when Illinois State (2-2) established its largest lead of the game, going ahead 71-64 with 6:26 remaining. Instead of folding, the Bison responded, as Funk sank two free throws and then drilled back-to-back 3-pointers, cutting the Bucknell deficit to 73-72 and forcing the Redbirds to regroup.
“Man, he’s special,” Illinois State coach Dan Muller said. “This is his second 30-point game (this week), and he’s who you start your scouting report with. The shots he made, some of them were because of our breakdowns, but some were just hard shots. He got tired at the end and missed some shots that he was making, thank goodness.”
Unfortunately for the Bison, those missed shots came in overtime, when Funk was 0-for-3 from behind the arc after hitting seven triples in regulation. In regulation, Bucknell got away with several misses because Andre Screen was under the basket to help with rebounding, but Bucknell had to finish the game without him after Screen fouled out with five minutes left in regulation.
In the overtime, foul trouble meant the rebounding fell to only Alex Timmerman instead of Timmerman, Screen and others, which allowed Illinois State to grab six of the seven rebounds in the extra session.
“We did a good job with guys stepping up off the bench,” said Timmerman, who led the Bison with nine rebounds and added 10 points. “But missing those guys hurt us a bit; they provide a lot of experience.”
Without Screen and Xander Rice, who also fouled out, on the floor, Mark Freeman and Sy Chatman took over in overtime for Illinois State. Freeman scored nine of his team-high 34 points in the extra session, and while Chatman (23 points) didn’t score, his presence in the interior kept the Bison from getting good looks near the basket.
Despite watching what looked like a certain road win slip away, the Bison took a pragmatic approach to the defeat. Short of a non-conference performance like the 2005-06 squad, Bucknell’s chance to reach the NCAA tournament lies with the Patriot League’s automatic bid, a fact that left the Bison focused on the lessons of Saturday more than the result.
“Obviously, we’re here to win games and want to win more than anything, but all of this non-conference is just for us to get better,” Funk said. “We’re learning about ourselves every game, and the only way this is bad for us is if we don’t learn from what we did wrong.”